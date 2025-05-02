57°F
Track teams shine in home meet

Photo courtesy Cathrine Goode Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash at Durango High School on April 15.
Photo courtesy Cathrine Goode Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash at Durango High School on April 15.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 1, 2025 - 8:56 pm
 

Representing their home field, Boulder City High School girls track won their weekday event on April 24, while the boys finished second.

“It’s always good to win your home events,” girls head coach Mark Misuraca said. “There’s definitely some pride when it comes to these weekday events. It was a good opportunity to get a full look at our team and see how they stack up.”

Finishing with 142 points, the girls outpaced rivals Virgin Valley (101) and 5A program Foothill (74).

Leading the way for the girls, Kyra Stevens finished first in both the 100-meter hurdles and long jump, while finishing second in the high jump.

Showing off the girls prominent youth movement, Sophia Elburn finished first in the 100-meter dash and second in the long jump, while Mackenzie Martorano (triple jump) and Hannah Stark (300-hurdles) each finished second in their events.

Rounding out the girls efforts, Leonesse Williams finished first in the 800-meter run, while Brooklyn Bunker finished second in the shot put and Maeson Powers finished third.

In the relay events, all three Eagles teams placed first.

For the boys (105) in a solid showing, Zack Hesterman finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash.

Sam Bonar finished first in the shot put and second in discus, while Seth Valencia finished first in the 300-meter hurdles.

Justin Hobbs rounded out the boys efforts with a second-place finish in the long jump, while Jimmy Ozborn placed third in the 800-meter run.

Competing against top competition over the weekend, Stevens highlighted the girls, while Thackeray highlighted the boys effort.

Competing at the Green Valley freshman/sophomore event against 4A and 5A opponents on April 26, Stevens was named athlete of the meet after placing first in the high jump and long jump and third in the 100-meter hurdles.

Competing at Silverado in the 5A Laden Skyhawk Invitational on April 26, Thackeray set a personal best in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.44 seconds, finishing fourth out of 59 competitors.

“It’s awesome to watch Jayden run extremely well toward the end of the season,” boys head coach Michael Armstrong said. “Right now he’s a top qualifier in the 400. His goal is to run a sub-50 and I think he’ll get there. He’s had a good senior season and he’d like to top it off with being a state champion.”

Looking to close the regular season out strong, the Eagles will host a small school race on Friday featuring all 3A classified opponents.

