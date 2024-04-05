Track teams improving

Challenging themselves, Boulder City High School track and field traveled to 4A Basic on March 27, facing off against the Wolves and 4A Desert Oasis.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh races past the competition on March 27 at Basic High School, finishing first in the 400-meter dash.

Just falling short, the girls finished with a team score of 58.5 points, trailing only Desert Oasis (69.5).

Stars for the girls, junior Makayla Nelson finished first in the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run, while sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in the 400-meter dash and second in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

Freshman Hannah Stark finished first in the 300-meter hurdles, while freshman Kali Crowe finished first in the high jump.

Senior Mckenzye Trobiani took second in the both the shot put and discus, while senior Lily Stuart finished second in the 3,200-meter run.

“Everyone is stepping up for the girls,” coach Mark Misuraca said. “It’s not just our returners, we have a few key freshmen as well who have done a phenomenal job for us.”

Finding their groove in distance running, junior Paul Moll finished second in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run for the boys, while freshman Ezekiel Ford captured second in the 3,200-meter run for the boys, who finished third with a score of 26 points.

Senior Kennerik Brown finished third in the 800-meter run, while senior Ethan Short took third in the 3,200-meter run.

Finishing in the top five, senior Zachary Strachan finished second in the 400-meter dash, while senior Joshua Broadbent finished fourth in the 100-meter dash.

Junior Caleb Porter finished fourth in the discus, while senior Ben Scheppmann took fifth in the long jump.

A busy week for the Eagles, they host a weekday race today, followed by a trip to Shadow Ridge on Friday for the Richard Lewis Invitational.

