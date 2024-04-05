64°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Track teams improving

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh races past the competition on March 2 ...
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh races past the competition on March 27 at Basic High School, finishing first in the 400-meter dash.
More Stories
bcr default image
No-hitter paces Lady Eagles in blowout
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
Volleyball squad moves to 11-3
Photo by Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render gets on base against Canyon ...
BCHS wins four straight on diamond
Courtesy photo Jeff Sorenson Five-year old Henry Sorenson at the butterfly atrium at the childr ...
School, city to come together for cancer patient
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 4, 2024 - 6:16 pm
 

Challenging themselves, Boulder City High School track and field traveled to 4A Basic on March 27, facing off against the Wolves and 4A Desert Oasis.

Just falling short, the girls finished with a team score of 58.5 points, trailing only Desert Oasis (69.5).

Stars for the girls, junior Makayla Nelson finished first in the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run, while sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in the 400-meter dash and second in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

Freshman Hannah Stark finished first in the 300-meter hurdles, while freshman Kali Crowe finished first in the high jump.

Senior Mckenzye Trobiani took second in the both the shot put and discus, while senior Lily Stuart finished second in the 3,200-meter run.

“Everyone is stepping up for the girls,” coach Mark Misuraca said. “It’s not just our returners, we have a few key freshmen as well who have done a phenomenal job for us.”

Finding their groove in distance running, junior Paul Moll finished second in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run for the boys, while freshman Ezekiel Ford captured second in the 3,200-meter run for the boys, who finished third with a score of 26 points.

Senior Kennerik Brown finished third in the 800-meter run, while senior Ethan Short took third in the 3,200-meter run.

Finishing in the top five, senior Zachary Strachan finished second in the 400-meter dash, while senior Joshua Broadbent finished fourth in the 100-meter dash.

Junior Caleb Porter finished fourth in the discus, while senior Ben Scheppmann took fifth in the long jump.

A busy week for the Eagles, they host a weekday race today, followed by a trip to Shadow Ridge on Friday for the Richard Lewis Invitational.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
bcr default image
No-hitter paces Lady Eagles in blowout
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 9-5 on the season, Boulder City High School softball defeated The Meadows 15-0 on March 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
Volleyball squad moves to 11-3
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 11-3 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their game-winning streak by defeating Desert Pines on March 27 and Sloan Canyon on April 2.

Photo by Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render gets on base against Canyon ...
BCHS wins four straight on diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Getting to .500 on the season with a 4-4 record, Boulder City High School baseball has rallied for four consecutive wins, defeating Mater East and earning a forfeit victory over Mojave in this week’s slate.

Courtesy photo Jeff Sorenson Five-year old Henry Sorenson at the butterfly atrium at the childr ...
School, city to come together for cancer patient
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A community will come together on April 2 at Boulder City High School in support of 5-year old Henry Sorenson, who is currently battling Ewing’s sarcoma, a bone cancer in his left leg.

bcr default image
BCHS seeking nominees for Hall of Fame
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

One just has to stand in the Boulder City High School gymnasium and slowly turn from side to the other to see what sports means to the school and town.

By Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Brady Sorenson soars for a kill against Foothil ...
Eagles unbeaten in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining perfect in 3A play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated Western, Coral Academy and Canyon Springs during this week’s slate.

bcr default image
Sports Roundup: Softball squad picks up pair of victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a roll, Boulder City High School softball won a pair of games this past week, defeating rival Moapa Valley on March 20 and Western on March 25.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Splitting the defense, senior Roman Rose makes his way to ...
Trio of Eagles receive state honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honored for their achievements, a trio of Boulder City High School star athletes were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top athletes in the state regardless of classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws strikes against Canyon Sp ...
BCHS wins two straight on the diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bringing life back into the program, Boulder City High School baseball has put together a two-game winning streak after a disappointing 0-4 start.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Samuel O'Shaughnessy throws down a thunderous stri ...
Volleyball squad picks up impressive win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In what felt like a playoff atmosphere, Boulder City High School boys volleyball picked up their best victory to date, routing 5A Foothill.