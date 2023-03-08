60°F
Sports

Track team starts season with strong performance

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 8, 2023 - 2:57 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Brayden Jones, seen in April 2022, finished first in the 800-meter run during the team's first competition of the season Tuesday, March 7.

With a promising season imminent, Boulder City High School’s track and field team displayed why it should be considered a real threat in the 3A classification during its first two meets of the season.

Hosting a weekday event Tuesday, March 7, sophomore Makayla Nelson highlighted the day with a first-place finish in the 800-meter run and second-place finish in the 1600-meter run.

Sophomore Delaney Levitt placed first in the pole vault competition, and sophomore Noelle Payne finished third in the triple jump.

Junior Kalie Hedrick finished second in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, while sophomore Meg Olsen finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.

Junior Aspen Christian finished fourth in the high jump.

For the boys, senior James Grace-Madrigal finished first in discus and second in shot put. Junior Mason Terrill finished first in the long jump.

Senior Brayden Jones finished first in the 800-meter run, and sophomore Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter run.

Junior Lane Pusko finished second in the triple jump, and junior Ben Scheppman finished second in the long jump.

Sophomore Ky’relle Akalu finished fourth in the 100-meter dash.

“I expect us to have a really good season,” said boys coach Earl Lee. “We have a few key returners and a lot of freshmen who we’re excited about. I definitely expect us to be competitive.”

Bringing in a handful of young talent, the Eagles program was on display at the Green Valley newcomers meet March 2.

For the girls, Christian finished first in the high jump and fourth in the long jump. Olsen finished third in the 300-meter hurdles, fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the long jump.

Freshman Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, third in the 200-meter dash, third in the long jump and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Freshman Sydney Litjens finished second in the high jump.

“Usually it would be a rebuilding year with how many new kids we have, but these kids are just so good,” said girls head coach Mark Misuraca. “Adding our new girls to our returners will give us a lot of depth.”

For the boys at the newcomer meet, sophomores Dimitri Antico and Ethan Valencia each finished first in the high jump.

Junior Antonio Costa finished ninth in the 200-meter dash and long jump. Sophomore Brian Wainwright finished sixth in the long jump.

Traveling to Mesquite on Friday, March 10, the Eagles will participate in the Ken Jensen Early Bird at Virgin Valley High School.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

