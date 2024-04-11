Track and field teams shine at home meet

Continuing to shine this season, both Boulder City High School track and field programs dominated at their home weekday event on April 4.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Passing the baton, senior Josh Broadbent hands off to senior Ben Scheppmann in the 4x100 relay race at Basic High School on March 27.

“It’s great when you can do good at home,” coach Mark Misuraca said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been competitive in these weekday meets.”

Running away with the lead convincingly, the girls tallied an overall score of 148 points, followed by Coral Academy (52) and Western (47).

Stars for the girls, senior Aspen Christian finished first in both the 100-meter dash and long jump, while junior Makayla Nelson finished first in the 400-meter run and second in the 800-meter run.

Senior Megan Uszynski finished first in the triple jump, while junior Xochitl Skousen finished first in the pole vault.

Sophomore Brooklyn Bunker and freshman Makenzie Martorano each finished second in the shot put and triple jump respectively, while senior Julia Carmichael finished third in the triple jump.

Senior Kalie Hedrick and junior Ellie Palmer finished third in the 400-meter dash and 1,600-meter run respectively, while sophomore Janey Gibson finished fourth in both the 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash.

In the relay events, the 4x200 team of Hedrick, sophomore Hazel Hardy and freshmen Shasta Ryan-Willett and Hannah Stark finished first, while the 4x100 team of Christian, Hardy, Ryan-Willett and freshman Malley Jobin finished second.

“We were a little shorthanded this week, so it’s nice to see others stepping up,” Misuraca said. “We got a lot of points from different girls.”

Edging past the competition, the boys scored 109.5, besting Western (93.5).

Stealing the show in distance running, junior Paul Moll finished first in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run for the boys, while senior Brandon Pickett finished first in the 3,200-meter run.

Freshman Ezekiel Ford took second in the 3,200-meter run, while senior Ethan Short finished fourth. Senior Kennerik Brown came in fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

Senior Lane Pusko finished first in the triple jump, while junior Jayden Thackeray placed second in the 400-meter dash.

Individually, sophomore River Schenk placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash, while senior Ben Scheppmann finished fourth in the long jump.

The 4x100 relay team of seniors Pusko, Scheppmann, Joshua Broadbent and Zachary Strachan finished second, along with the 4x200 relay team of Broadbent, Scheppmann, Strachan and Thackeray.

Results from the Eagles’ April 10 weekday at Desert Pines will be in next week’s issue.

