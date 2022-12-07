Tourneys give Eagles time to hone skills

The girls basketball team from Boulder City High School battled through adversity and hung tough with its opponents during the 2A/3A Challenge at a Moapa Valley held Friday and Saturday , Dec. 2 and 3 .

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Troy Higley, seen blocking the ball on Nov. 28, helped the Eagles go 3-2 during its recent five-game slate.

“We played four games in two days and competed against some of the top 2A basketball programs,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We faced quite a bit of adversity throughout the tournament fighting some sickness as well as not having a full team. Having this opportunity against quality teams definitely identified our weaknesses but also showed us that we can compete at a higher level, we just need to be more consistent.”

Picking up a 34-28 victory over White Pine on Saturday, Dec. 3, senior Bree Leavitt scored 15 points. Senior Kennedy Barrow scored eight points with nine rebounds.

Senior Callie Torgesen added eight points with six rebounds.

Against Lincoln County on Saturday, Dec. 3, in a 57-47 loss, Leavitt scored 18 points, while Barrow added 14 points and six rebounds.

Falling to Needles 63-48 on Friday, Dec. 2, Leavitt scored 17 points with seven rebounds. Barrow added eighth points and eight rebounds.

In a 37-24 loss against Enterprise on Friday, Dec. 2, Barrow scored eight points with 11 rebounds.

“Our team is inexperienced and learning a lot about ourselves right now,” Bradshaw said. “Going in I knew our schedule was going to be very difficult here in the beginning, but this is only going to help us as we begin to play our league games.”

On a high note, the Lady Eagles defeated Somerset Academy Losee 49-47 with an overtime buzzer beater on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Coming up clutch in the final seconds, Torgesen hit the buzzer beater on an assist from senior Ashley Mendez to put the Lady Eagles on the right side of the scoreboard.

Barrow led the team with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Leavitt added 11 points.

Boys basketball

Boulder City High School boys basketball team finished its most recent slate of five games with a 3-2 record.

Playing in the Lake Mead Holiday tournament, the Eagles picked up wins against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe, Pyramid Lake and West Wendover, followed by a loss to California opponent Cornerstone Christian.

The Eagles followed their successful tournament play with a heartbreaking 59-58 loss to rival Virgin Valley on Monday, Dec. 5.

Falling to Virgin Valley in a game that went down to the wire, junior Roman Rose scored 17 points with three rebounds and senior Bruce Woodbury scored 16 points with four rebounds and four assists.

On Dec. 1, the Eagles defeated Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 48-46. During the game, Rose scored 13 points and senior Bret Pendleton scored 10 points.

Against Pyramid Lake in a 69-36 victory on Dec. 1, Rose scored 16 points and Pendleton scored 11 points.

Woodbury scored a game-high 20 points against West Wendover in a 69-52 victory on Friday, while Pendleton added 16 points and senior Brayden Jones added 10 points.

Falling 59-45 to Cornerstone Christian on Saturday, Woodbury scored 11 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Currently 4-2 on the season, the Eagles will host Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Friday, Dec. 9.

