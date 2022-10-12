Tourney tests girls’ skills

Traveling to Westview High School in San Diego for the So Cal Westview Invitational, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got a much-needed challenge.

(Getty Images)

Traveling to Westview High School in San Diego for the So Cal Westview Invitational, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got a much-needed challenge.

Finishing with a 2-3 record at the invitational, the Lady Eagles defeated California opponent Los Osos and Nevada 4A opponent Desert Oasis, while fighting tough with California opponents Fallbrook, Granite Hills and Xavier Prep.

“There was solid competition all around,” said head coach Chad Robinson. “We feel like we could have beaten them, we had opportunities. They were all tough teams and that’s what we wanted. It was a tough environment to play. We went there to try and get better.”

Defeating Los Osos 2-0, senior Julianna Luebke generated 10 kills with five serving aces, and junior Jordyn Woodard made 14 digs. Sophomore Kira Delong recorded 26 assists with three digs and three aces.

Against Desert Oasis in a 2-0 victory, junior Addison Doane generated 10 kills with seven digs and two blocks.

The Lady Eagles fell 2-1 to Fallbrook and Granite Hills.

“These losses were good for us,” Robinson said. “It’s gives us more of a mindset to not fall in the trap of how good we are. This was a good gut check moment to remind us that we can play better.”

Coming back to Nevada for league play Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lady Eagles routed SLAM Academy 3-0.

Winning a hard-fought matchup 25-23, 25-18, 25-19, Luebke led the way with 13 kills. Doane added 11 kills.

DeLong dished out 27 assists, while Woodard made 11 digs.

Uncharacteristically having trouble with their serving, senior Karsen Jolley generated five of the Lady Eagles’ nine aces on the night. They have usually generated 15 aces each game this season.

“Karsen’s serving really put us over the top, when we struggled throughout the night. She did a fantastic job,” Robinson said.

Coming into the heart of league play, the Lady Eagles will host Pahrump Valley on Thursday, Oct. 13, followed by a road game at Clark on Monday, Oct. 17, and home game against Desert Pines on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.