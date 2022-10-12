85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Tourney tests girls’ skills

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 12, 2022 - 3:29 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Traveling to Westview High School in San Diego for the So Cal Westview Invitational, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got a much-needed challenge.

Finishing with a 2-3 record at the invitational, the Lady Eagles defeated California opponent Los Osos and Nevada 4A opponent Desert Oasis, while fighting tough with California opponents Fallbrook, Granite Hills and Xavier Prep.

“There was solid competition all around,” said head coach Chad Robinson. “We feel like we could have beaten them, we had opportunities. They were all tough teams and that’s what we wanted. It was a tough environment to play. We went there to try and get better.”

Defeating Los Osos 2-0, senior Julianna Luebke generated 10 kills with five serving aces, and junior Jordyn Woodard made 14 digs. Sophomore Kira Delong recorded 26 assists with three digs and three aces.

Against Desert Oasis in a 2-0 victory, junior Addison Doane generated 10 kills with seven digs and two blocks.

The Lady Eagles fell 2-1 to Fallbrook and Granite Hills.

“These losses were good for us,” Robinson said. “It’s gives us more of a mindset to not fall in the trap of how good we are. This was a good gut check moment to remind us that we can play better.”

Coming back to Nevada for league play Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lady Eagles routed SLAM Academy 3-0.

Winning a hard-fought matchup 25-23, 25-18, 25-19, Luebke led the way with 13 kills. Doane added 11 kills.

DeLong dished out 27 assists, while Woodard made 11 digs.

Uncharacteristically having trouble with their serving, senior Karsen Jolley generated five of the Lady Eagles’ nine aces on the night. They have usually generated 15 aces each game this season.

“Karsen’s serving really put us over the top, when we struggled throughout the night. She did a fantastic job,” Robinson said.

Coming into the heart of league play, the Lady Eagles will host Pahrump Valley on Thursday, Oct. 13, followed by a road game at Clark on Monday, Oct. 17, and home game against Desert Pines on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Madison Hammond kicks t ...
Passing, diversified attacks help Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team advanced to 8-5-2 on the season after splitting a pair of games during its most recent slate of competition.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Camryn Schaper gets som ...
Roundup: Senior takes first in regional championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Camryn Schaper, a senior at Boulder City High School, came in first place during the Southern Region 3A girls golf championships after two rounds. She shot an 82 Monday, Oct. 10, at Boulder City Golf Course and a 71 Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Photo courtesy Kelly Lehr) The Rebel Butterflies take on the BC Heat in the first-second grad ...
City Recreation
By Boulder City Review

Youth sports return for fall

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Preparing to make the next play in Friday’s, Sept. 30 ...
Eagles rout Eldorado at homecoming game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team dominated Eldorado during its homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30, winning 37-7, its fourth consecutive victory.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Kira Delong sets the ...
Girls volleyball team remains undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 12-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team routed Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence 3-0.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Sean Pendleton, left, and Luke Wright of Boulder City H ...
Roundup: Boys soccer defeats longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team picked up a 5-3 victory over rival Virgin Valley on Monday, Oct. 3, after losing to Equipo Academy on Sept. 28.

(Danny Smyth/Special to the Boulder City Review) Jacob Bryant, second from right, proved to be ...
Eagles find success on road with 28-25 win over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up another impressive victory, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team defeated Pahrump Valley 28-25 on Friday, Sept. 23.

(Boulder City Review file photo)
Girls soccer team finds strength through unity
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team tied with Equipo Academy this week, while routing Mater Academy.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Varsity volleyball players from Boulder City High Schoo ...
Roundup: Volleyball team continues win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Clark 3-0 on Sept. 22, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team remains undefeated, advancing to 10-0 on the season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore, seen tack ...
Coach praises Eagles on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated rival Virgin Valley 8-6 on Friday, Sept. 16, picking up a monumental victory.