38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Three wrestlers earn state titles

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 15, 2023 - 4:01 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Tyson Irby-Brownson, far left, a senior at Boulder City High School ...
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Tyson Irby-Brownson, far left, a senior at Boulder City High School, won the championship in the 190-pound division at the state wrestling competition Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. He is a two-time champions. Teammate Sammy Bonar, far right, came in fourth place.
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore won his second wrestli ...
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore won his second wrestling state title Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, after pinning Moapa Valley’s Jared Evans.
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Dylan Spencer, a senior at Boulder City High School, won the state ...
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Dylan Spencer, a senior at Boulder City High School, won the state title in the 285-pound division during competition Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Three wrestlers from Boulder City High School won individual state championships and another captured the runner-up title after the team placed fourth overall during competition Friday and Saturday in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Capturing their individual weight classes, seniors Hunter Moore (175 pounds), Tyson Irby-Brownson (190 pounds) and Dylan Spencer (285 pounds) each made their way through the gauntlet and onto the Eagles’ wall of champions.

Repeating as state champion, Moore pinned Moapa Valley’s Jared Evans in 3:40 to end his career with the Eagles as a two-time champion.

“I’m extremely happy that all of my hard work has paid off resulting in me becoming a two-time state champion,” Moore said. “It’s a dream come true and I can’t think of anything better to end my high school career with. Earning my first state championship was harder because I have never done it before. The second time I had already been in this situation before so it was easier to get through.”

Also repeating as a state champion, Irby-Brownson pinned Moapa Valley’s Gavyn Frederick in 1:15.

“I’m so excited to win state again,” Irby-Brownson said. “Now I’m on to high school nationals. I have a lot of work to do to get ready for this.”

Spencer earned a 7-3 decision over Eldorado’s Jermiah Lewis, winning his first state championship.

“It’s been overwhelming since the whistle blew,” Spencer said. “This is a highlight in my career. … It’s been a great journey and I have to thank coach (Jim) Cox, (Allen) Haines and (Clinton) Garvin for their support. I finally get my name on the wall of champions.”

Finishing as state runner-up in the 215-pound division was senior Caleb Ramsey-Brown, who was pinned by Elko’s Eli Finlayson.

Fielding nine wrestlers who placed at state, sophomore Sammy Bonar (190 pounds) finished fourth, sophomore Logan Goode (126 pounds) finished sixth, senior Cameron Henagir (165 pounds) and junior Anthony Chavez (215 pounds) finished seventh, and junior Charlie Stewart (150 pounds) finished eighth.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) After all of their games for the season were disqualified due ...
Eligibility issues cloud basketball seasons for BCHS, Garrett
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It should have been a joyful week for student athletes and their parents in Boulder City. The boys basketball teams at Boulder City High and at Garrett Junior High schools were having stellar years. Though smaller than the schools they compete with in the Clark County School District, both teams were regularly besting the competition. BCHS was 8-1 and Garrett was undefeated at 8-0.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior Olyvia Thibeault, far right, gets ready to snap ...
Girls gear up for playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The varsity flag football team from Boulder City High School advanced to the state semifinals after defeating SLAM Academy 21-12 on Monday, Feb. 13.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Bruce Woodbury, center, seen in action Jan. 24, led all scorer ...
Roundup: Boys end season with nine-game win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 69-37 win over Pahrump Valley, advancing its win streak to nine games.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Bret Pendleton, a senior at Boulder City High School, g ...
Eagles control their destiny, eye championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity boys basketball team is currently in control of its own destiny, with hopes of raising another league championship banner as it rides an eight-game winning streak.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Callie Torgesen and Kennedy Barrow, seniors at Boulder C ...
Coach: Girls at their best
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity girls basketball team is riding a four-game winning streak after picking up victories over Eldorado, Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Southeast Career Technical Academy.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ella Morris runs toward ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles get 26-6 win on rebound
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team defeated Eldorado 26-6 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, rebounding from a 32-24 loss to Spring Valley on Feb. 2.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Knocking it down from long distance, junior guard Roman ...
Eagles sit atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a five-game winning streak after knocking off SLAM Academy 52-46 on Monday, Jan. 30, Boulder City High School’s varsity boys basketball team finds itself in first place in Desert League play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior quarterback Salah Copli ...
Wins bring postseason play closer to reality
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team advanced to 7-6 on the season, furthering its postseason aspirations.

(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Bree Leavitt puts up a shot against ...
Roundup: Girls step up to challenge in must-win game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team defeated SLAM Academy on Monday, while falling to Pahrump Valley on Jan. 26 to breaking even in league play during its most recent slate of games.