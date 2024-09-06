Tennis teams stay unbeaten on season

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis defeated Cimarron-Memorial and Coral Academy to advance to 5-0 on the season.

Nelson leads the way in pair of victories

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows on Aug. 26. A dual threat, Mackey has been a key offensive threat both as a setter and outside hitter for the Eagles.

Winning in a dramatic tiebreaker round 27-26, the girls defeated Cimarron 10-9 on Aug. 28, behind the strong play of their doubles tandems.

Undefeated on the day, the teams of senior Chayce Larson and sophomore Audrey Humphrey, senior Maddie Morris and junior Audrey Humes and junior Kendall Shamo and sophomore Chelsie Larson all finished 4-0.

For the boys in a 18-0 victory against Cimarron, junior singles players Logan Borg, Shane Barrows and Bennett Forney all finished 2-0.

In doubles play, the tandems of seniors Carson Alder and Alec Imboden and senior Chandler Shamo and sophomore Miles Alder both finished 2-0.

Dominating Coral Academy 15-3, Chayce Larson and Morris finished 3-0 in doubles for the girls, along with the tandems of senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen and Humes and Humphreys.

In singles play, junior Kendall Shamo and sophomore Chelsie Larson each finished 2-0.

For the boys, in a 13-5 victory, Forney and Borg each finished 2-1 in singles play, while Barrow finished 1-1.

Looking to remain undefeated on the season, the Eagles will travel to Eldorado on Saturday, followed by a road game at Basic on Tuesday.

Cross Country

Competing against 5A and 4A schools, the Eagles participated in the Palo Verde Labor Day Invitational on Aug. 31.

In the boys junior-senior race, senior Paul Moll finished 44th out of 121 runners, while senior Brandon Pickett finished 90th.

In the boys freshman-sophomore race, Seth Valencia finished 63rd out of 100 runners, while freshman Brandon Ross finished 81st.

In the girls junior-senior race, senior Ellie Palmer finished 48th out of 84 runners, while senior Meleah Camphouse and junior Ruby de Jong finished 79th and 84th respectively.

Continuing to compete against top competition, the Eagles will travel to Sunset Park on Saturday for the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational.

Boys soccer

Suffering their first defeat of the season, Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to SLAM Academy 5-0 on Aug. 29.

Sitting with a 4-1 record, the boys will look to get back on track today against Chaparral, followed by a road game at Doral Academy on Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

Falling to 2-9 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell to Sloan Canyon and Virgin Valley during this week’s slate.

Falling to Sloan Canyon 3-0 on Aug. 28, the Eagles fought tough, battling 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.

Seniors Sophia Kelso (12 kills, seven assists) and Lily Mackey (seven kills, 14 assists) led the way offensively against Sloan Canyon, while junior Hayden Nordstrom generated 12 digs defensively.

Falling 3-0 to Virgin Valley on Sept. 2, the Eagles fell 25-18, 25-13, 25-12.

Against Virgin Valley, Kelso generated seven kills and six digs.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Eagles will travel to Western today, followed by a road game at Pahrump Valley on Sept. 10.