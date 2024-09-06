103°F
Tennis teams stay unbeaten on season

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows on Aug. 26. A dual threat, Mackey has been a key offensive threat both as a setter and outside hitter for the Eagles.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making a play under pressure, senior receiver Justin Hob ...
Eagles lose heartbreaker to 4A foe
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Allie Beal pushes the ball up field to senior Makayla Nelson against Sloan Canyon on Aug. 29.
Girls soccer riding winning streak
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington races past a Chaparral defender on Aug. 26.
Nelson leads the way in pair of victories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fully extending, senior Maddie Morris returns the ball against The Meadows on Aug. 26.
Tennis teams remain unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 5, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis defeated Cimarron-Memorial and Coral Academy to advance to 5-0 on the season.

Winning in a dramatic tiebreaker round 27-26, the girls defeated Cimarron 10-9 on Aug. 28, behind the strong play of their doubles tandems.

Undefeated on the day, the teams of senior Chayce Larson and sophomore Audrey Humphrey, senior Maddie Morris and junior Audrey Humes and junior Kendall Shamo and sophomore Chelsie Larson all finished 4-0.

For the boys in a 18-0 victory against Cimarron, junior singles players Logan Borg, Shane Barrows and Bennett Forney all finished 2-0.

In doubles play, the tandems of seniors Carson Alder and Alec Imboden and senior Chandler Shamo and sophomore Miles Alder both finished 2-0.

Dominating Coral Academy 15-3, Chayce Larson and Morris finished 3-0 in doubles for the girls, along with the tandems of senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen and Humes and Humphreys.

In singles play, junior Kendall Shamo and sophomore Chelsie Larson each finished 2-0.

For the boys, in a 13-5 victory, Forney and Borg each finished 2-1 in singles play, while Barrow finished 1-1.

Looking to remain undefeated on the season, the Eagles will travel to Eldorado on Saturday, followed by a road game at Basic on Tuesday.

Cross Country

Competing against 5A and 4A schools, the Eagles participated in the Palo Verde Labor Day Invitational on Aug. 31.

In the boys junior-senior race, senior Paul Moll finished 44th out of 121 runners, while senior Brandon Pickett finished 90th.

In the boys freshman-sophomore race, Seth Valencia finished 63rd out of 100 runners, while freshman Brandon Ross finished 81st.

In the girls junior-senior race, senior Ellie Palmer finished 48th out of 84 runners, while senior Meleah Camphouse and junior Ruby de Jong finished 79th and 84th respectively.

Continuing to compete against top competition, the Eagles will travel to Sunset Park on Saturday for the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational.

Boys soccer

Suffering their first defeat of the season, Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to SLAM Academy 5-0 on Aug. 29.

Sitting with a 4-1 record, the boys will look to get back on track today against Chaparral, followed by a road game at Doral Academy on Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

Falling to 2-9 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell to Sloan Canyon and Virgin Valley during this week’s slate.

Falling to Sloan Canyon 3-0 on Aug. 28, the Eagles fought tough, battling 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.

Seniors Sophia Kelso (12 kills, seven assists) and Lily Mackey (seven kills, 14 assists) led the way offensively against Sloan Canyon, while junior Hayden Nordstrom generated 12 digs defensively.

Falling 3-0 to Virgin Valley on Sept. 2, the Eagles fell 25-18, 25-13, 25-12.

Against Virgin Valley, Kelso generated seven kills and six digs.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Eagles will travel to Western today, followed by a road game at Pahrump Valley on Sept. 10.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making a play under pressure, senior receiver Justin Hob ...
Eagles lose heartbreaker to 4A foe
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football tested themselves against 4A Somerset Losee, nearly pulling off the upset, before a 20-19 defeat on Aug. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Allie Beal pushes the ball up field to senior Makayla Nelson against Sloan Canyon on Aug. 29.
Girls soccer riding winning streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer is continuing to put on an offensive clinic, routing Sloan Canyon and Mojave during this week’s slate.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington races past a Chaparral defender on Aug. 26.
Nelson leads the way in pair of victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting on an offensive clinic, Boulder City High School girls soccer is currently on a two-game winning streak, after defeating Chaparral 9-0 on Aug. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fully extending, senior Maddie Morris returns the ball against The Meadows on Aug. 26.
Tennis teams remain unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a hot start, both Boulder City High School tennis programs remain undefeated with 3-0 records.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sophia Kelso throws down a spike against The Meadows on Aug. 26.
Winless last year, boys soccer starts season at 4-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a 4-0 start, Boulder City High School boys soccer defeated Sloan Canyon and The Meadows during this week’s play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning an interception the other way, junior Aiden Arm ...
Eagles lose starting QB in blowout
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite a 43-0 rout over Valley in the season opener, concern has broken out for the Boulder City High School football program.

bcr default image
Golf starts hot in league play; boys soccer wins two
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state meet appearance, Boulder City High School girls golf took first place in their league opener at Mountain Falls on Aug. 20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball with authority, senior Chayce Larson and the Lady Eagles defeated Adelson on Aug. 19.
Tennis teams open season with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with a win against Adelson, both Boulder City tennis programs hope to build momentum going into the season.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles rebuilding on volleyball court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off in the competitive Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School girls volleyball finished with a 2-6 record, using the weekend as a measuring stick for where their inexperienced but talented roster is at this stage in the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review From left, Robert Koop, Brandon Pickett and Paul Moll expect to lead the boys cross country team this season.
Palmer to again lead BCHS cross country team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School cross country comes into the season with high expectations for both their boys and girls programs.