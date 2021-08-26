Tennis teams start season with wins

Starting the season off on a high note, both Boulder City High School tennis teams went 2-0 during this week’s slate, defeating 4A Silverado and 3A rival Virgin Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas finished 2-0 against Virgin Valley during competition Tuesday, Aug. 24, at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs won both of her matches against Virgin Valley for the Lady Eagles on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at home.

Defending their 3A state championship, the boys dominated their first two matches, defeating Silverado 14-4 and Virgin Valley 17-1.

“I thought the boys came out and did a great job,” boys head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Silverado had some good players who play in tournaments and it’s always nice to get a win over our league rival Virgin Valley. We’ll still have some areas to improve on but I like the way we’ve started.”

In doubles play, seniors Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose finished 3-0 against Silverado and 2-0 against Virgin Valley. The tandem of senior Bret Pendleton and junior Tyler Lemmel finished 2-1 against Silverado and 2-0 against Virgin Valley.

In singles play, senior Nathan Pickett finished 2-0 against Silverado and 1-0 against Virgin Valley, and sophomore Ike Pappas finished 1-1 against Silverado and 2-0 against Virgin Valley. Senior Ben Schafler finished 1-1 against Silverado and 1-0 against Virgin Valley.

For the girls, the Lady Eagles defeated Silverado 13-5 and Virgin Valley 15-3.

“We are off to a good start this year,” girls coach Jamie Pappas said. “Although we are a very new team, I have a lot of athletic girls. They have a competitive spirit about them, they work hard and have seen success in these first two matches, which will fuel them in their next competitions.”

Highlighting the girls’ effort, sophomores Julia Carmichael and Chiara Steffes finished 2-0 against Silverado and 1-0 against Virgin Valley in doubles play.

The tandems of juniors Callie Torgesen and Rose Randall and sophomore Vera Gunson and freshman Chayce Larson each went 1-0 against Silverado and Virgin Valley.

In singles play, senior Reggi Gibbs and sophomore Lillian Mikkelson both finished 2-0 against Virgin Valley, while sophomore Emma Wood finished 1-0.

Looking ahead, Boulder City will host 4A Foothill today, Aug. 26, followed by a home matchup Monday, Aug. 30, with 3A rival Moapa Valley. They’ll wrap up with their biggest test of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with a home matchup against The Meadows.

“These next two matches are going to be very important for us,” Huxford said. “Foothill always has some good players and it will be nice to see where we stack up with Moapa Valley. The Meadows match is going to be really big for us. They were our last loss in 2019 to start the season. I look forward to a great match and seeing where we are as a team.”

