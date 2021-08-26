89°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Tennis teams start season with wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 25, 2021 - 5:04 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas finished 2-0 aga ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas finished 2-0 against Virgin Valley during competition Tuesday, Aug. 24, at home.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs won both of her matches against Virgin Vall ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Reggi Gibbs won both of her matches against Virgin Valley for the Lady Eagles on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at home.

Starting the season off on a high note, both Boulder City High School tennis teams went 2-0 during this week’s slate, defeating 4A Silverado and 3A rival Virgin Valley.

Defending their 3A state championship, the boys dominated their first two matches, defeating Silverado 14-4 and Virgin Valley 17-1.

“I thought the boys came out and did a great job,” boys head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Silverado had some good players who play in tournaments and it’s always nice to get a win over our league rival Virgin Valley. We’ll still have some areas to improve on but I like the way we’ve started.”

In doubles play, seniors Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose finished 3-0 against Silverado and 2-0 against Virgin Valley. The tandem of senior Bret Pendleton and junior Tyler Lemmel finished 2-1 against Silverado and 2-0 against Virgin Valley.

In singles play, senior Nathan Pickett finished 2-0 against Silverado and 1-0 against Virgin Valley, and sophomore Ike Pappas finished 1-1 against Silverado and 2-0 against Virgin Valley. Senior Ben Schafler finished 1-1 against Silverado and 1-0 against Virgin Valley.

For the girls, the Lady Eagles defeated Silverado 13-5 and Virgin Valley 15-3.

“We are off to a good start this year,” girls coach Jamie Pappas said. “Although we are a very new team, I have a lot of athletic girls. They have a competitive spirit about them, they work hard and have seen success in these first two matches, which will fuel them in their next competitions.”

Highlighting the girls’ effort, sophomores Julia Carmichael and Chiara Steffes finished 2-0 against Silverado and 1-0 against Virgin Valley in doubles play.

The tandems of juniors Callie Torgesen and Rose Randall and sophomore Vera Gunson and freshman Chayce Larson each went 1-0 against Silverado and Virgin Valley.

In singles play, senior Reggi Gibbs and sophomore Lillian Mikkelson both finished 2-0 against Virgin Valley, while sophomore Emma Wood finished 1-0.

Looking ahead, Boulder City will host 4A Foothill today, Aug. 26, followed by a home matchup Monday, Aug. 30, with 3A rival Moapa Valley. They’ll wrap up with their biggest test of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with a home matchup against The Meadows.

“These next two matches are going to be very important for us,” Huxford said. “Foothill always has some good players and it will be nice to see where we stack up with Moapa Valley. The Meadows match is going to be really big for us. They were our last loss in 2019 to start the season. I look forward to a great match and seeing where we are as a team.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sydnee Freeman, seen in practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, a freshman ...
New volleyball team members show promise
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got in eight games at the Las Vegas Invitational during the past weekend, finishing with a 4-4 record.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury intercepted a p ...
Eagles rout Warriors 52-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team took little time to show off their excitement, routing Western 52-0 in their home opener Friday.

(Deborah Wall) From the trailhead hikers head down the slickrock using cairns to guide the way ...
Slot canyons, rock formations highlight visit to Grand Staircase Escalante
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, located in south central Utah, was established in 1996 and currently encompasses about 1 million acres. It boasts some of the Southwest’s most impressive scenery, accessible not only by traveling its scenic byways and backways but also by setting out on foot. Besides its waterways, arches and other fabulous rock formations it is also home to spectacular canyons, including hundreds of slot canyons.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore quarterback Jacob Br ...
Eagles return to gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team will be back in action Friday night when it hosts Western at 7 p.m. It will be their first game in 20 months.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Ike Pappas advances ...
Boys tennis coach has high hopes for reigning champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 20-month layoff after capturing its third consecutive 3A state championship, the Boulder City High School boys tennis team might have a completely different roster entering this season, but its outlook remains the same.

Joe Purdy
Online Extra: Three Eagles named top in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Three of Boulder City High School’s top athletes last season — Joe Purdy, Kannon Rose and Blake Schaper — were recognized among the state’s best in early August, being named player of the year for Nevada by USA Today.

Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of t ...
Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.

(Deborah Wall) Monument Valley encompasses 91,696 acres within the 16-million-acre Navajo Natio ...
Navajo park provides monumental sights
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most picturesque places in the world is practically at our doorstep: the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Located on the border of Utah and Arizona, the park boasts buttes, mesas, spires, pinnacles and arches, arranged in some of the finest panoramic views on Earth.