Sports

Tennis teams remain unbeaten

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fully extending, senior Maddie Morris returns the ball against Adelson on Aug. 19. Morris and doubles partner Chayce Larson finished 2-0 on the day.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 29, 2024 - 5:06 pm
 

Off to a hot start, both Boulder City High School tennis programs remain undefeated with 3-0 records.

Defeating 4A Silverado boys 15-3 on Aug. 21, junior Bennet Forney finished 3-0 in singles play, while senior Chandler Shamo finished 2-0.

In doubles play the tandems of seniors Carson Alder and Alec Imboden and sophomores Tate Crine and Miles Alder each finished 2-0 on the day.

Trying out doubles as a tandem, usual singles players Logan Borg and Shane Barrows finished 2-0 together.

“I expected the boys to do well,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They been having great practices and it’s really showing on the court.”

Routing Sloan Canyon 18-0 on Aug. 27, Bennett, Borg and Barrows all went 3-0 in singles play.

In doubles, Shamo and Alder went 3-0 on the day, while Alder and Crine finished 2-0.

Off to a solid start themselves and building confidence along the way, the girls defeated Silverado 14-4.

“I’m really impressed by the girls,” Huxford said. “They’re gaining consistency with each match. We have three first-year single players, two who have never played before. They didn’t come in with a lot of confidence and after every game, they’re getting better and better and gaining confidence. They’re starting to understand the game more. I’m excited to see how they do the rest of the season.”

In singles play, sophomore Chelsie Larson finished 3-0, while junior Kendall Shamo finished 2–1.

In doubles play, the tandems of seniors Maddie Morris and Chayce Larson finished 3-0, along with senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen.

Junior Audrey Humes and sophomore Audrey Humphrey also finished 3-0.Defeating Sloan Canyon 14-4, Torgeson went 3-0 in singles play, while Chelsie Larson and Kendall Shamo went 2-1.

In doubles, Chayce Larson and Morris finished 3-0.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Tuesday.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington races past a Chaparral defender on ...
Nelson leads the way in pair of victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting on an offensive clinic, Boulder City High School girls soccer is currently on a two-game winning streak, after defeating Chaparral 9-0 on Aug. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sophia Kelso throws down a spike against The Meado ...
Winless last year, boys soccer starts season at 4-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a 4-0 start, Boulder City High School boys soccer defeated Sloan Canyon and The Meadows during this week’s play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning an interception the other way, junior Aiden Arm ...
Eagles lose starting QB in blowout
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite a 43-0 rout over Valley in the season opener, concern has broken out for the Boulder City High School football program.

bcr default image
Golf starts hot in league play; boys soccer wins two
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state meet appearance, Boulder City High School girls golf took first place in their league opener at Mountain Falls on Aug. 20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball with authority, senior Chayce Larson a ...
Tennis teams open season with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with a win against Adelson, both Boulder City tennis programs hope to build momentum going into the season.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles rebuilding on volleyball court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off in the competitive Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School girls volleyball finished with a 2-6 record, using the weekend as a measuring stick for where their inexperienced but talented roster is at this stage in the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review From left, Robert Koop, Brandon Pickett and Paul Moll exp ...
Palmer to again lead BCHS cross country team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School cross country comes into the season with high expectations for both their boys and girls programs.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A dual-threat presence, quarterback Gage Hopkinson, in ye ...
Eagles gear up for gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of a 7-3 inaugural season, second-year head coach Bubba Mariani is excited about the progression of his program.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson drives the ball upfield on Aug. 12. ...
Soccer teams ready for upcoming season
By Roberet Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing last season trending in different directions, the goal for Boulder City High School boys and girls soccer is the same this season — make it to the postseason.

Photos by Ron Eland Dozens of kids came out Saturday from grades K-8, at the Veterans' Memorial ...
Soccer Saturday
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review