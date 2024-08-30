Tennis teams remain unbeaten

Off to a hot start, both Boulder City High School tennis programs remain undefeated with 3-0 records.

Nelson leads the way in pair of victories

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fully extending, senior Maddie Morris returns the ball against Adelson on Aug. 19. Morris and doubles partner Chayce Larson finished 2-0 on the day.

Defeating 4A Silverado boys 15-3 on Aug. 21, junior Bennet Forney finished 3-0 in singles play, while senior Chandler Shamo finished 2-0.

In doubles play the tandems of seniors Carson Alder and Alec Imboden and sophomores Tate Crine and Miles Alder each finished 2-0 on the day.

Trying out doubles as a tandem, usual singles players Logan Borg and Shane Barrows finished 2-0 together.

“I expected the boys to do well,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They been having great practices and it’s really showing on the court.”

Routing Sloan Canyon 18-0 on Aug. 27, Bennett, Borg and Barrows all went 3-0 in singles play.

In doubles, Shamo and Alder went 3-0 on the day, while Alder and Crine finished 2-0.

Off to a solid start themselves and building confidence along the way, the girls defeated Silverado 14-4.

“I’m really impressed by the girls,” Huxford said. “They’re gaining consistency with each match. We have three first-year single players, two who have never played before. They didn’t come in with a lot of confidence and after every game, they’re getting better and better and gaining confidence. They’re starting to understand the game more. I’m excited to see how they do the rest of the season.”

In singles play, sophomore Chelsie Larson finished 3-0, while junior Kendall Shamo finished 2–1.

In doubles play, the tandems of seniors Maddie Morris and Chayce Larson finished 3-0, along with senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen.

Junior Audrey Humes and sophomore Audrey Humphrey also finished 3-0.Defeating Sloan Canyon 14-4, Torgeson went 3-0 in singles play, while Chelsie Larson and Kendall Shamo went 2-1.

In doubles, Chayce Larson and Morris finished 3-0.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Tuesday.