Tennis teams open season with wins

Starting the season off with a win against Adelson, both Boulder City tennis programs hope to build momentum going into the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball with authority, senior Chayce Larson and doubles partner Maddie Morris finished 2-0 in doubles play against Adelson on Aug. 19.

Winning 12-6, the boys swept through doubles play, while picking up a point each in singles matches to come away with the victory.

“Today went how we expected for the boys,” coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Adelson has the two best singles players in the state, so our goal was to sweep their No. 3 and the boys were able to do that. In doubles play, we really did a great job coming away with points.”

Carrying the load, the doubles tandems of senior Chandler Larson and sophomore Miles Alder, senior Carson Alder and senior Alec Imboden, and sophomores Tate Crine and William Teeples all went 3-0 on the day.

In singles play, juniors Logan Borg, Bennett Forney and Shane Barrow all finished 1-2.

“I believe the boys can have a great season,” Huxford said. “We bring back some experience that should help us get into the postseason.”

While the girls bring back a far less experienced roster, they do have a pair of doubles tandems that should compete for individual postseason success at the very least.

On full display in their season opener, the senior doubles tandem of Chayce Larson and Maddie Morris finished 2-0.

Finishing third at state a season ago, the duo will look to not only lead their team into the postseason, but capture individual glory.

“Chayce and Maddie have been playing together for a long time,” Huxford said. “They have great chemistry together on the court. We certainly expect them to have a lot of success this season.”

Hoping to step up and compete for an individual tournament spot of their own, the doubles tandem of senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen also finished 2-0.

Winning by forfeit due to Adelson unable to provide a singles player, the girls will get a closer look at their full roster on Tuesday when they travel to Sloan Canyon, before hosting Cimarron-Memorial on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.