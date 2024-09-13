Tennis teams hold court over opponents

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis defeated Legacy and Basic to advance to 7-0 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Logan Borg returns the ball against Basic on Sept. 10 in singles play. Borg finished 3-0 on the day.

Testing themselves against 4A Basic on Sept. 10, the girls won 15-3 behind strong doubles play from seniors Chayce Larson and Maddie Morris, who finished 3-0 on the day.

Junior Audrey Humes and sophomore Brooklyn Koster finished 2-1 on the day, while the tandem of senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen finished 1-1.

In singles play, junior Kendall Shamo and sophomore Chelsie Larson each finished 1-0.

“The girls played really well against Basic,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “I have been really impressed with how the girls are playing. Our doubles teams are strong and very dependable for points. The singles players are getting better with every match. They are the least experienced players this year. They have been working really hard and it has shown in the success they are having.”

For the boys, singles carried the load in an 11-7 victory.

Senior Chandler Shamo and junior Logan Borg each finished 3-0 on the day, while junior Shane Barrows finished 2-0.

In doubles play, seniors Carson Alder and Alec Imboden finished 2-1.

“The boys played well today,” Huxford said. “We always set up matches with bigger schools to challenge the teams. We were able to mix some things up today and test some new lineups today. Some worked and some didn’t. Everything we do now is to gear up for postseason. The boys are working hard and are having success.”

Defeating Legacy 12-0 on Sept. 9, Kendall Shamo and Chelsie Larson each finished 1-0 in singles play.

In doubles play, the tandems of Chayce Larson and Maddie Morris, Gibson and Torgesen and Humes and Koster all finished 1-0.

For the boys, Borg and Barron each finished 2-0 in singles play during a 12-0 victory.

Seniors Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo finished 2-0 in doubles.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley next Wednesday.

