Tennis teams have little problem in quarterfinals

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Chandler Shamo returns the ball against Basic on S ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Chandler Shamo returns the ball against Basic on Sept. 10.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 10, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 

Cruising into postseason play, both Boulder City High School tennis programs dominated in their quarterfinal matchups. Setting the tone early in 3A play, the boys defeated Cimarron-Memorial 11-1 on Oct. 7.

“The boys started off strong,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said.

“It was nice to come away with the win, while getting the chance to get everyone involved. It was good warmup for what’s to come.”

Led by their doubles tandems, Alex Imboden and Shane Barrow finished 2-0, while Chandler Shamo and Carson Alder finished 1-0.

Nathan Law and Eli Valencia finished 1-0 in doubles play, along with the duo of Landon Cook and Gavin Gross.

In singles play, Miles Alder, Logan Borg, Bennet Forney and Will Teeples all finished 1-0.

Coming on strong, the girls defeated Mater East 15-3 on Oct. 5.

“The girls looked great in the quarterfinals,” Huxford said. “They played with great confidence and really cleaned up some of our weaknesses.”

In singles play, Chelsie Larson and Kendall Shamo each finished 2-0, while Eden Gomez went 1-0.

In doubles play, Maddie Morris and Chayce Larson finished 2-0, along with the duo of Ava Gibson and Mariah Torgesen.

Extended coverage of the Eagles’ postseason play will appear in next week’s issue.

