94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Champs still unbeaten in 3A play

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Levi Randall throws down a thunderous spike against Sloan ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Levi Randall throws down a thunderous spike against Sloan Canyon in a 3-0 victory on April 1.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished ahead of the competition in the 200- ...
Girls dominant in home track meet
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing strikes down the middle, Boulder City High Schoo ...
Lady Eagles pick up late win over Pahrump
Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Actor Larry Wilcox poses in front of North Las Vegas Pol ...
All for a good cause
bcr default image
Home-course edge helps Eagles soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 10, 2025 - 8:10 pm
 

Remaining undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed SLAM Academy 3-0 on April 2.

Defeating the Bulls 25-11, 25-18, 25-17, Gibson Lamoreaux led the way with 10 kills, while Carson Alder and Levi Randall each recorded six kills.

In a giving mood, Sam O’Shaughnessy dished out 19 assists, while Garrett Adams added nine assists.

On defense, Alder blocked four shots and Randall blocked three shots, while David Zwahlen and Tyler Bradshaw each added eight digs.

Taking their talents to the upper-classed Aggie Classic over the weekend, the Eagles defeated 4A Bishop Gorman, Mojave and Somerset Sky Pointe, while falling to 5A Centennial and Desert Oasis.

Back at it against 3A competition, the Eagles will host Virgin Valley tonight, followed by a home game on Wednesday against Moapa Valley.

Baseball

Splitting this past week of games, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 10-9 on the season.

Defeating 3A Sunrise Mountain 15-0 on April 8, Gavin Flake threw a no-hitter, striking out seven batters in three innings.

A two-way star, Flake batted 1 for 2 at the plate, driving in three runs on a triple.

Driving in three runs as well was Karter Law, who finished 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, while Jaxton Sanchez batted 2 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in.

Battling against 4A Rancho on April 2, the Eagles fell 10-0.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain today, followed by road games at The Meadows on Friday and Chaparral on Monday.

Swimming

Swimming at municipal pool on April 5, Boulder City High School boys swim star Ayden Villa finished first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, while LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and second in the 200-yard freestyle.

Ben Hardy captured first in the 100-yard backstroke in a mixed meet between 3A, 4A and 5A schools, while Brigham Jensen finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Erick Garza rounded out the boys efforts, finishing third in the 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.

For the girls, Chayce Larson finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, while Chelsi Larson finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and Savannah Fecteau finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Hannah Angell finished fifth in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.

Back in the pool on Saturday, the Eagles will head back to Municipal pool.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished ahead of the competition in the 200- ...
Girls dominant in home track meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting a weekday meet, Boulder City High School girls track and field picked up a huge victory over 4A programs Desert Oasis and Rancho on April 1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing strikes down the middle, Boulder City High Schoo ...
Lady Eagles pick up late win over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball picked up a pair of impressive victories this past week, advancing to 10-7 on the season.

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Actor Larry Wilcox poses in front of North Las Vegas Pol ...
All for a good cause

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Home-course edge helps Eagles soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Boulder City Municipal on March 26, Boulder City High School boys golf defeated Pahrump Valley (359) and Canyon Springs (486).

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Chandler Shamo throws down a spike against Sloan Canyon o ...
Volleyball upends defending state champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Already the pride of the 3A classification, Boulder City High School boys volleyball took the next step in their dominance, defeating 4A state champion Basic on March 31.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fielding a ground ball, infielder Tate Crine makes the th ...
Eagles above .500 with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing 2-1 in this last week’s slate, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 9-8 on the season after some late inning heroics.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hustling to first base, Cael Starley reaches base safely ...
Eagles play comeback kids
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder Citry Review

Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 7-7 on the season, picking up victories in their last two outings.

bcr default image
Volleyball, track prove proficient
By Robert Vendettoli Bouder City Review

Advancing to 7-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Canyon Springs 3-0 on March 24.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles have outscored 3A foes 47-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their third victory of the season against a 3A opponent, Boulder City High School softball routed Western 19-0 on March 24.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review BCHS pitcher Evan Wagstaff throws a strike against Green ...
Eagles perfect against 3A schools
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated against 3A opponents, Boulder City High School baseball routed Mojave and Democracy Prep during this past week’s play.