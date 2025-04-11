Champs still unbeaten in 3A play

All for a good cause

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Levi Randall throws down a thunderous spike against Sloan Canyon in a 3-0 victory on April 1.

Remaining undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed SLAM Academy 3-0 on April 2.

Defeating the Bulls 25-11, 25-18, 25-17, Gibson Lamoreaux led the way with 10 kills, while Carson Alder and Levi Randall each recorded six kills.

In a giving mood, Sam O’Shaughnessy dished out 19 assists, while Garrett Adams added nine assists.

On defense, Alder blocked four shots and Randall blocked three shots, while David Zwahlen and Tyler Bradshaw each added eight digs.

Taking their talents to the upper-classed Aggie Classic over the weekend, the Eagles defeated 4A Bishop Gorman, Mojave and Somerset Sky Pointe, while falling to 5A Centennial and Desert Oasis.

Back at it against 3A competition, the Eagles will host Virgin Valley tonight, followed by a home game on Wednesday against Moapa Valley.

Baseball

Splitting this past week of games, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 10-9 on the season.

Defeating 3A Sunrise Mountain 15-0 on April 8, Gavin Flake threw a no-hitter, striking out seven batters in three innings.

A two-way star, Flake batted 1 for 2 at the plate, driving in three runs on a triple.

Driving in three runs as well was Karter Law, who finished 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of doubles, while Jaxton Sanchez batted 2 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in.

Battling against 4A Rancho on April 2, the Eagles fell 10-0.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain today, followed by road games at The Meadows on Friday and Chaparral on Monday.

Swimming

Swimming at municipal pool on April 5, Boulder City High School boys swim star Ayden Villa finished first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, while LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and second in the 200-yard freestyle.

Ben Hardy captured first in the 100-yard backstroke in a mixed meet between 3A, 4A and 5A schools, while Brigham Jensen finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Erick Garza rounded out the boys efforts, finishing third in the 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.

For the girls, Chayce Larson finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, while Chelsi Larson finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and Savannah Fecteau finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Hannah Angell finished fifth in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.

Back in the pool on Saturday, the Eagles will head back to Municipal pool.