Lady Eagles pick up late win over Pahrump

Boulder City High School softball picked up a pair of impressive victories this past week, advancing to 10-7 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing strikes down the middle, Boulder City High School pitcher Rhiley Beck helps the Eagles earn a 10-0 victory over Mater East on March 10.

Undefeated in 3A play, the Eagles picked up a monumental 13-10 road victory over Pahrump Valley on April 4.

“The girls fought really hard,” assistant coach Paxton Kaposta said. “They never gave up. They rallied back from behind down early and picked up an impressive victory. This is only going to give them more confidence for the future.”

Trailing 8-4 after four innings, the Eagles erupted for four runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth inning to put themselves back in the ball game.

Knotted at 11-11 apiece heading into the seventh inning, the Eagles tacked on a pair of runs, followed by a shutout inning from star pitcher Payton Rogers.

Throwing a complete game, Rogers struck out 11 batters, while hitting a three-run home run at the plate.

Adding run support, Teya McDaniel batted 2 for 3 with three runs batted in, while Baylee Cook batted 1 for 5 with an RBI.

Adding an impressive 19-0 victory over Canyon Springs on April 8, Rhiley Beck was the star of the day both on the mound and at the plate.

Throwing a three-inning no-hitter, Beck struck out eight batters, while finishing 3 for 3 at the plate with two home runs and six RBIs.

Rogers batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run, while Cook and Hayden Nordstrom each batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows on Friday, followed by a home game against Sunrise Mountain on Monday.