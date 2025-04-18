57°F
Sports

Eagles get it done on the mound, at the plate

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 17, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

Winning two out of three games this past week, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 12-10 on the season.

Getting above .500, the Eagles defeated Sunrise Mountain 9-1 on April 10 and Chaparral 16-2 on April 14, while falling to The Meadows 8-7 on April 11.

Against Sunrise Mountain, Tate Crine picked up the victory, throwing seven innings, where he struck out 13 batters.

At the plate, Gauge Andrews batted 2 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in, while Steven Uszynski (2 for 4) and Will Teeples (1 for 4) each drove in two runs.

Against Chaparral, Cash Daley earned their victory, while Andrews batted 2 for 5 with five RBIs.

Karter Law batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Jaxton Sanchez batted 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Looking to for redemption, the Eagles will host The Meadows today, followed by a home game against SLAM Academy on Wednesday.

Golf

Competing at Los Prados on April 10, Boulder City finished on top against rival Pahrump Valley.

Winning 340-357, Chase Kovacevich finished third with a score of 79, while Agustin Acosta finished fifth with a score of 83.

Bennet Forney (88), Hank Stark (90) and Lars Litjens (91) finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

Looking to continue their regular-season dominance, the Eagles will head to Mountain Falls on Monday.

Track

Competing with Virgin Valley on April 8 for a weekday event, Xochitl Skousen finished first in the pole vault for the girls to lead the way for the Eagles.

Finding near the top for the girls, Leonesse Williams finished second in the 800-meter run, while Brooklyn Bunker finished third in the shot put and Maeson Powers finished fourth in the discus.

Sophia Elburn finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, while Makenzie Martorano took fifth in both the high jump and triple jump.

For the boys, Dylan Ruschak finished first in the discus and second in the shot put, while Sam Bonar finished third in both the shot put and discus.

Luke Jappe finished third in the long, high and triple jump events, while Zack Hesterman finished third in the 100-meter dash and Paul Moll finished fifth in the 200-meter dash.

Preparing for a home meet, the Eagles will take the track next on April 24.

Swim

Competing against Sunrise Mountain at Municipal Pool on April 12, both Boulder City High School swim programs rolled to easy victories.

For the boys, in a 158-25 victory, Ayden Villa finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, while Canyon Lenon finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle

Tate Orton finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley.

For the girls, in a 145-22 victory, Zoey McClaren finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, while Chayce Larson finished first in the 200-yard freestyle.

Kennedy Steckelberg finished first in the 100-yard freestyle, while Hannah Angell finished first in the 100-yard backstroke.

Back in the pool today, the Eagles will compete at Aquatic Springs.

