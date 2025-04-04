All for a good cause

This Chevy truck was one of the many classic vehicles on display last Saturday.

A lineup of classic American cars shine in the sun at the Injured Police Officer Fund Classic Car and Emergency Vehicle Show with both civilian and department vehicles on display in the Veterans Memorial Park field area.

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Actor Larry Wilcox poses in front of North Las Vegas Police motorcycles, which his character, Officer Jon Baker on the show “CHiPs” was known to ride.

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review

Actor Larry Wilcox poses in front of North Las Vegas Police motorcycles, which his character, Officer Jon Baker on the show “CHiPs” was known to ride.

A lineup of classic American cars shine in the sun at the Injured Police Officer Fund Classic Car and Emergency Vehicle Show with both civilian and department vehicles on display in the Veterans Memorial Park field area.

This Chevy truck was one of the many classic vehicles on display last Saturday.