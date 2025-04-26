Eagles control destiny

Back in the hunt for a league title, Boulder City High School baseball defeated The Meadows 5-4 behind some late-inning heroics.

Eagles get it done on the mound, at the plate

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Starting pitcher Steven Uszynski throws a strike against The Meadows on April 17 in a 5-4 victory.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Gavin Robinson hit a double to tie the game, followed by a Colten Lewis single to seal the victory.

“We control our position from here on out,” head coach Denny Crine said. “We had to beat The Meadows to give ourselves a shot at winning a league title.

“I’m very proud of how the guys played in both games against The Meadows.”

A back-and-forth outing from the start, the Eagles opened the game with two runs in the first and a run in the second, followed by a three-run fourth inning from The Meadows.

Keeping the Eagles in the game on the mound, Scott Uszynski picked up the victory, throwing four innings of relief where he allowed one unearned run.

Providing the late game heroics, Robinson batted 2 for 4 on the day with a pair of runs batted in, while Uszynski batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Gauge Rhodes batted 2 for 4 with an RBI double, while Spencer Aten ended 2 for 4.

Avenging their only league loss, an 8-7 defeat to the Mustangs on April 11, the Eagles now control their own destiny moving forward.

Sitting with a 14-10 record, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Acadmey on Friday, followed by a home game against Pahrump Valley on Tuesday.

“It is definitely gonna come down to the last game of the season,” Crine said. “Slam and Pahrump over the next two weeks are gonna be tough opponents.”