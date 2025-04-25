57°F
Softball hits double-digit win streak

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 24, 2025 - 8:33 pm
 

Extending their winning streak to 10 games, Boulder City High School softball routed Valley 15-0 on April 17.

Advancing to 14-7 on the season, Payton Rogers batted 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and a double, while Rhiley Beck batted 2 for 2 with an RBI double.

Baylee Cook and Hayden Nordstrom each batted 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Chloe Jamison batted 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

On the mound, Beck picked up the victory, striking out nine batters.

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Canyon Springs on Friday.

Track

Competing at Durango on April 15, Boulder City High School girls track finished first, while the boys finished second.

Claiming the top spot with 131 points over host Durango (115), Sancha Jenas-Keogh was an all-around star finishing first in the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash and high jump, while placing third in the 200-meter dash.

Sitting at atop the podium, Leonesse Williams finished first in the 800-meter run, while Xochitl Skousen finished first in the pole vault and Brooklyn Bunker captured first in the shot put.

Taking home second place was Kyra Stevens in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump, along with Makayla Nelson (1,600-meter run), Ruby de Jong (pole vault) and Riley Corderman (triple jump).

Rounding out the girls efforts, de Jong (1,600-meter run), Bunker (discus), Makenzie Martorano (triple jump) and Sophia Elburn (long jump) all finished third.

For the boys, the Eagles scored 72 points, trailing only host Durango (115), behind first-place finishes from Jayden Thackeray (40o-meter dash) and Sam Bonar (discus).

Bonar would also finish second in shot put, while Dylan Ruschak finished second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

Zack Hesterman finished third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash, while Jimmy Ozborn finished third in the 800-meter run.

In the jumping events, Justin Hobbs (long jump) and Wyatt Hepworth (triple jump) each finished third.

Back on the field today, the Eagles will host a weekday event.

Swim

Competing at Aquatic Springs on April 17, Ayden Villa finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle for the boys, while Liam Pent finished third in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle.

Brigham Jensen finished third in the 100-yard butterfly, while Cruz Stevens took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and in the 200-yard freestyle.

For the girls, Kennedy Steckelberg was third in the 200-yard freestyle, while Hannah Angell finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Back in the pool this Saturday, the Eagles will compete at multigenerational.

