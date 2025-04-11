Girls dominant in home track meet

Hosting a weekday meet, Boulder City High School girls track and field picked up a huge victory over 4A programs Desert Oasis and Rancho on April 1.

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished ahead of the competition in the 200-meter dash in the Eagles' home meet on April 1.

Finishing on top of the podium, the Eagles scored 76 points, followed by Rancho (57.5) and Desert Oasis (47.5).

“It’s really important for the team to win these weekday races, especially when we’re at home,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “We have a lot of new talent and these events are giving them confidence. It’s huge for our kids when we beat these larger schools.”

Leading the way for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh was very important in the Eagles victory, finishing first individually in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the high jump.

Jenas-Keogh was also part of the Eagles’ first-place 4x100 relay team, helping the Eagles rally from a big deficit as the team’s anchor.

“Sancha is very consistent,” Misuraca said. “She’s always a threat with her speed and now she is doing well in the high jump. She’s also been great for us on the 4x100 relay team as our anchor. She helped us overcome a large deficiency in our home meet.”

While Jenas-Keogh is now a seasoned veteran for the Eagles, it’s the team’s youth movement that is helping them become real contenders in the 3A classification.

In the hurdle events, freshman Kyra Stevens finished first in the 100-meter hurdles, while Hannah Stark finished first in the 300-meter hurdles. Kate Milmeister captured second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Riley Corderman finished first in the triple jump, while Stevens finished third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump.

Sophia Elburn finished third in the long jump.“The underclassmen are coming along and doing a great job of keeping us competitive when we’re short-handed,” Misuraca said. “It’s great to get these girls experience against bigger schools. They already seem like veterans.”

Rounding out the girls’ core, Xochitl Skousen finished third in the 400-meter run and Leonesse Williams finished third in the 800-meter run, while Brooklyn Bunker finished first in the shot put and Haley Ferch finished second in the discus.

For the boys, who placed third at the event, Seth Valencia finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, while Zack Hesterman finished second in the 100-meter dash.

Sam Bonar finished first in the shot put and fourth in the discus, while Dylan Ruschak finished second in the discus and third in the shot put.

Jayden Thackeray finished third in the 200-meter dash, while Luke Jappe finished third in the high jump.

Continuing to challenge themselves, the Eagles will head to Durango on Tuesday.