94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Girls dominant in home track meet

Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished ahead of the competition in the 200- ...
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished ahead of the competition in the 200-meter dash in the Eagles' home meet on April 1.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing strikes down the middle, Boulder City High Schoo ...
Lady Eagles pick up late win over Pahrump
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Levi Randall throws down a thunderous spike against Sloan ...
Champs still unbeaten in 3A play
Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Actor Larry Wilcox poses in front of North Las Vegas Pol ...
All for a good cause
bcr default image
Home-course edge helps Eagles soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 10, 2025 - 8:12 pm
 

Hosting a weekday meet, Boulder City High School girls track and field picked up a huge victory over 4A programs Desert Oasis and Rancho on April 1.

Finishing on top of the podium, the Eagles scored 76 points, followed by Rancho (57.5) and Desert Oasis (47.5).

“It’s really important for the team to win these weekday races, especially when we’re at home,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “We have a lot of new talent and these events are giving them confidence. It’s huge for our kids when we beat these larger schools.”

Leading the way for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh was very important in the Eagles victory, finishing first individually in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the high jump.

Jenas-Keogh was also part of the Eagles’ first-place 4x100 relay team, helping the Eagles rally from a big deficit as the team’s anchor.

“Sancha is very consistent,” Misuraca said. “She’s always a threat with her speed and now she is doing well in the high jump. She’s also been great for us on the 4x100 relay team as our anchor. She helped us overcome a large deficiency in our home meet.”

While Jenas-Keogh is now a seasoned veteran for the Eagles, it’s the team’s youth movement that is helping them become real contenders in the 3A classification.

In the hurdle events, freshman Kyra Stevens finished first in the 100-meter hurdles, while Hannah Stark finished first in the 300-meter hurdles. Kate Milmeister captured second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Riley Corderman finished first in the triple jump, while Stevens finished third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump.

Sophia Elburn finished third in the long jump.“The underclassmen are coming along and doing a great job of keeping us competitive when we’re short-handed,” Misuraca said. “It’s great to get these girls experience against bigger schools. They already seem like veterans.”

Rounding out the girls’ core, Xochitl Skousen finished third in the 400-meter run and Leonesse Williams finished third in the 800-meter run, while Brooklyn Bunker finished first in the shot put and Haley Ferch finished second in the discus.

For the boys, who placed third at the event, Seth Valencia finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, while Zack Hesterman finished second in the 100-meter dash.

Sam Bonar finished first in the shot put and fourth in the discus, while Dylan Ruschak finished second in the discus and third in the shot put.

Jayden Thackeray finished third in the 200-meter dash, while Luke Jappe finished third in the high jump.

Continuing to challenge themselves, the Eagles will head to Durango on Tuesday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing strikes down the middle, Boulder City High Schoo ...
Lady Eagles pick up late win over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball picked up a pair of impressive victories this past week, advancing to 10-7 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Levi Randall throws down a thunderous spike against Sloan ...
Champs still unbeaten in 3A play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated in 3A play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed SLAM Academy 3-0 on April 2.

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Actor Larry Wilcox poses in front of North Las Vegas Pol ...
All for a good cause

Photos by Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Home-course edge helps Eagles soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Boulder City Municipal on March 26, Boulder City High School boys golf defeated Pahrump Valley (359) and Canyon Springs (486).

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Chandler Shamo throws down a spike against Sloan Canyon o ...
Volleyball upends defending state champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Already the pride of the 3A classification, Boulder City High School boys volleyball took the next step in their dominance, defeating 4A state champion Basic on March 31.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fielding a ground ball, infielder Tate Crine makes the th ...
Eagles above .500 with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing 2-1 in this last week’s slate, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 9-8 on the season after some late inning heroics.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hustling to first base, Cael Starley reaches base safely ...
Eagles play comeback kids
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder Citry Review

Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 7-7 on the season, picking up victories in their last two outings.

bcr default image
Volleyball, track prove proficient
By Robert Vendettoli Bouder City Review

Advancing to 7-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Canyon Springs 3-0 on March 24.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles have outscored 3A foes 47-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their third victory of the season against a 3A opponent, Boulder City High School softball routed Western 19-0 on March 24.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review BCHS pitcher Evan Wagstaff throws a strike against Green ...
Eagles perfect against 3A schools
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated against 3A opponents, Boulder City High School baseball routed Mojave and Democracy Prep during this past week’s play.