Lady Eagles win ninth straight

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Payton Rogers throws a no-hitter against Sunrise Mountain on April 14 in a 19-0 victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 17, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball won a trio of games this past week to advance to 13-7 on the season.

Facing one of their toughest challenges against SLAM Academy (16-2) on April 9, the Eagles rallied back with a three-run seven inning to defeat the Bulls 11-9.

Not accustomed to trailing in 3A play, head coach Angelica Moorhead acknowledged that it was good for the girls to experience some adversity.

“The game was a lot tighter than we thought it would be coming in,” Moorhead said. “SLAM played a really good game and made us play at our best. Going into that seventh inning we had our 9-2 hitters coming up and we felt confident that the girls could finish it out.”

Collecting 13 hits, Baylee Cook batted 3 for 5 with four runs batted in and a home run, while Chloe Jamison batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Payton Rogers batted 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Kylie Czubernat batted 4 for 5 on the day.

On the mound, Rogers picked up the victory, striking out 10 batters.

Overcoming adversity, the Eagles would follow up their late-game heroics with mercy victories over The Meadows 20-2 on April 11 and Sunrise Mountain 19-0 on April 14.

Currently sitting in first place in the division, the Eagles will look to close out 3A play undefeated and grab home-field advantage for the playoffs.

“We preach every day to take it one game at a time,” Moorhead said. “Every victory counts toward our goal of hosting the playoffs in hopes of making it back to state.”

Back on the mound today, the Eagles will host Valley, followed by a home game against Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

