Home-course edge helps Eagles soar

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 3, 2025 - 5:32 pm
 

Competing at Boulder City Municipal on March 26, Boulder City High School boys golf defeated Pahrump Valley (359) and Canyon Springs (486).

Finishing with an overall score of 344, Agustin Acosta finished second with a score of 80, while Hank Stark finished tied for fourth with a score of 87.

Rounding out the Eagles core, Lars Litjens (88) and Chase Kovacevich (89) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Back on the greens on April 10, the Eagles will head to Los Prados.

Softball

Advancing to 7-7 on the season, Boulder City High School softball defeated Sunrise Mountain 15-1 on March 27.

Perfect at the plate, Payton Rogers batted 3 for 3 with four runs batted in, a double and triple, while Baylee Cook batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a double.

Driving in a pair of runs each was Leona Merrill (2 for 4) and Kylie Czubernat (1 for 3).

On the mound, Rhiley Beck struck out six batters in two innings.

Currently on a three-game winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Valley today and Pahrump Valley on Friday, followed by a home game against Canyon Springs on Tuesday.

Swim

Swimming at Heritage Pool on March 29, Boulder City High School girls swimming defeated Del Sol 160-26.

Finishing on top, Zoey McClaren finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle, while Chayce Larson finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Savannah Fecteau finished first the 200-yard freestyle, while Kennedy Steckelberg finished first in the 100-yard backstroke.

Back in the pool on Saturday, the Eagles will swim at Municipal Pool.

