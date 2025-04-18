57°F
Eagles have little trouble with top-ranked rival

April 17, 2025 - 5:06 pm
 

Playing perhaps their toughest competition in the 3A, Boulder City High School boys volleyball showed why they’re still considered the favorite to capture their fifth consecutive state championship.

Hosting rival Virgin Valley, who came into the game with a 20-5 record, the Eagles routed the top-seeded Bulldogs in the Desert League 3-0.

“I thought the boys played very well,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “On both ends of the floor this might have been our most complete game. The reason we challenge ourselves with these 5A and 4A tournaments is so we can be ready for games like this and play our best.”

Putting on a clinic against the Bulldogs, the Eagles won convincingly behind a strong defensive effort 25-21, 25-13, 25-22.

Leading the defense, Levi Randall made eight blocks, while Carson Alder added six. Chandler Shamo and Preston Van Beveren each made four blocks, while Sam O’Shaughnessy had three blocks.

“We’ve preached all season long that we have to get better defensively at the net,” Huxford said. “When you can come up with big blocks, it really takes the opponent out of their game and tires them out.”

Offensively, David Zwahlen led the way with seven kills, while Shamo and Van Beveren each added six kills.

Alder recorded five kills and two serving aces, while O’Shaughnessy dished out 15 assists.

With the victory, the Eagles have now routed both of their toughest 3A rivals this season, Virgin Valley and Coral Academy.

Despite a lineup featuring a majority of first-year starters, this Eagles team seems well on their way to another banner season.

“This group is really starting to gain some confidence,” Huxford said. “They know that they have to take it one game at a time because everyone is going to give us their best shot. They have confidence in each other on the court to go out there and get the job done.”

Continuing to work, the Eagles will host Coral Academy tonight, followed by home matches with Eldorado on Friday and Western on Monday.

