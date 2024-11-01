66°F
Tennis teams crowned runners-up

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys’ tennis celebrates finishing a ...
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys’ tennis celebrates finishing as the 3A state champion runner-up on Oct. 25 at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls’ tennis celebrates finishing ...
Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School girls’ tennis celebrates finishing as the 3A state champion runner-up on Oct. 25 at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 31, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

Both Boulder City High School tennis programs finished as the 3A state runner-up, falling to Northern Nevada challengers.

Finishing as the top teams in the south, the boys fell to South Tahoe 10-8 in the finals, while the girls fell to Truckee 10-6.

“I’m very proud of how both teams played,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They proved that they were the top teams in the south and ran into two really tough teams from the north.”

In a nail-biter of a match, the boys almost reached a tiebreaker with South Tahoe, before losing on points.

In doubles play, the tandems of seniors Chandler Shamo and Carson Alder and senior Alec Imboden and junior Shane Barrow each finished 2-1.

In singles play, junior Bennet Forney and Logan Borg each finished 2-1.

“South Tahoe was a really good team,” Huxford said. “It came down to the last set and it just didn’t go our way. The boys were disappointed with the result but this is only going to make our returning boys hungrier for next season.”

Falling to Truckee 10-6, the girls tried to make lineup adjustments to score enough points, but were unable to come away with the win.

“It was a tough match,” Huxford said. “We tried to moved pieces around and those girls played great, but we battled with a lot of inexperience. To even be in contention for a state title was a surprise to me. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year. The girls now have experience that should only help them next year.”

Going undefeated in the day was the doubles tandem of senior Ava Gibson and junior Mariah Torgesen, while senior Chayce Larson finished 2-1 in singles competition.

The doubles tandem of Chelsie Larson and Kendall Shamo finished 1-1.

