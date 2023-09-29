88°F
weather icon Windy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Tennis teams continue to dominate

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 29, 2023 - 10:44 am
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Ike Pappas advances the ball back against Liberty ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Ike Pappas advances the ball back against Liberty on Aug. 23.

Setting themselves apart as contenders in the 3A classification, both Boulder City High School tennis programs routed rival Virgin Valley on Sept. 20.

Commanding respect with a 15-3 victory, the Eagles went undefeated in doubles play, giving them hopes toward a successful playoff run.

“I’m happy with how we’re playing,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It was very nice to beat both our rivals Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley this year, after struggling last season. We have high hopes this postseason.”

In doubles play, seniors Ike Pappas and Roman Rose finished 3-0, along with juniors Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo.

Juniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton finished 2-0.

“Our doubles team are carrying us right now,” Huxford said. “It’s amazing that the majority of them are first-year guys. They’ve all put in the work to get better and they all push each other to be better. They understand sports and while they’re new to tennis, that aspect is important. It’s their drive to be winners that’s pushing them to succeed.”

In singles play, sophomores Shane Barrow, Logan Borg and Bennet Forney all finished 2-1.

“This is a young group but they’re all improving,” Huxford said. “With every match, they’re gaining more experience and confidence.”

Also claiming a 15-3 victory, the girls remain in the driver’s seat moving toward the postseason.

Undefeated in doubles play, juniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris continue their undefeated streak, finishing 2-0 against the Bulldogs, along with senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez.

The tandem of senior Chiara Steffes and junior Sydnie Freeman also finished 2-0.

Looking to remain undefeated in 3A play, the Eagles will resume play on Oct. 5 against Chaparral.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City High Eagles huddle together prior to the start o ...
Eagles lose homecoming to rivals Moapa Valley, 42-9
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite falling to rival Moapa Valley 42-9 on Sept. 22, Boulder City High School football coach Bubba Mariani sees hope behind the loss.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson passes against The Mead ...
Eagles move to 3-0 with road win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a mission to inflict their will, Boulder City High School football didn’t stop until the final whistle during their 43-13 rout of The Meadows on Sept. 14, showing the program’s new commitment to excellence.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane puts down a spike against Pahrump Va ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in 3A play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their reign over the 3A classification, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated rivals Moapa Valley on Sept. 14 and Pahrump Valley on Sept. 18.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Roman Rose returns the ball up court du ...
Tennis teams continue to dominate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls tennis continues to dominate their opponents, defeating Mater East on Sept. 14 and rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 19.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne takes a pass to the house midway ...
Eagles remain undefeated with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football advanced to 2-0 on the season, defeating Mater East 22-13 on Sept. 8.

File photo Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland advances the ball toward ...
Girls soccer squad blanks Sunrise Mountain, 8-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a heartbreaking loss, Boulder City High School girls soccer routed Sunrise Mountain 8-0 on Sept. 11.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Logan Borg returns a serve against Legacy on S ...
Lady Eagles volleyball team dominates Western High Warriors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a previous loss, Boulder City High School girls volleyball routed Western 3-0 on Sept. 7. Dominating the Warriors 25-2, 25-7, 25-8, senior Addison Doane led the way with 13 kills, while junior Lily Mackey generated 12 serving aces with 15 assists.

Coaches name August athletes of the month
Coaches name August athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: Boulder City Review highlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport.

Senior Haley May throws down a kill against Foothill on Aug. 24. An offensive threat, May has g ...
Volleyball squad splits 2 matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls’ volleyball split their pair of matchups this week, defeating 3A Sloan Canyon on Aug. 30, while falling to 5A Palo Verde on Sept. 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Bryelle Young (9) wrestles with her opponent fo ...
Girls soccer crushes Sloan Canyon 9-0, edged by Mojave 5-4
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Sloan Canyon 9-0 on Aug. 30, followed by a 5-4 loss to Mojave on Sept. 5.