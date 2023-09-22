70°F
Sports

Tennis teams continue to dominate

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 21, 2023 - 11:31 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Roman Rose returns the ball up court du ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Roman Rose returns the ball up court during his doubles match Aug. 21.

Boulder City High School girls tennis continues to dominate their opponents, defeating Mater East on Sept. 14 and rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 19.

Defeating Moapa Valley, seniors Emma Wood and Aria Shelton each finished 3-0 in singles, while senior Vera Gunson finished 2-0.

In doubles play, juniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris continue their undefeated streak, finishing 3-0 against the Pirates, along with senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez.

The tandem of senior Chiara Steffes and junior Sydnie Freeman finished 2-1.

Defeating Mater East in a forfeit, Shelton and Gunson each earned a point, along with junior Ava Gibson.

Looking to remain undefeated in 3A play, the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

Boys tennis

Boulder City High School boys’ tennis remained dominant this week, defeating Mater East on Sept. 14 and rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 19.

Defeating Mater East, sophomores Shane Barrow, Logan Borg and Bennet Forney all finished 2-0 in singles play.

Against Moapa Valley in a contested 12-6 matchup, Barrow, Borg, and Forney all went 2-1 in singles play.

In doubles play, seniors Ike Pappas and Roman Rose finished 2-1, along with juniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton.

Juniors Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo also finished 2-1 in doubles.

Looking to remain undefeated in 3A play, the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Rebounding from a 4-0 loss to Pahrump Valley on Sept. 13, Boulder City High School girls soccer routed Mater 14-0 on Sept. 19.

Leading the way for the girls, junior Makayla Nelson scored seven goals with an assist, while sophomore Giuseppina Cimino added two goals and an assist.

Senior Natasha Oeland scored a goal, while dishing out a pair of assists, with sophomores Peyton Arboreen and Bryelle Young each scoring a goal with an assist.

Getting in on the action, senior Madison Hammond scored a goal, while freshman Hannah Stark added two assists and sophomore Kaila Shelton added an assist.

In the net, freshman Reese Pusko generated a shutout for the Lady Eagles.

Sitting with a 4-3 record, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy on Wednesday in a league match that could determine playoff seeding down the road.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer dropped a pair of contests this week, despite putting forth a valiant effort.

Falling to The Meadows 3-2 on Sept. 14, junior Ben Porter scored both of the Eagles goals, one of which was assisted by junior Robert Crowl.

Falling to Mater 10-2 on Sept. 18, Crowl scored both goals for the Eagles, one assisted by Porter and the other by senior Carter Lawson.

Still searching for their first win of the season, the Eagles (0-7-1) will travel to Pahrump Valley on Tuesday.

Girls golf

Showcasing why she’s a contender for the 3A individual state title, Boulder City High School girls golf freshman phenom Emmerson Hinds finished first at Sienna golf club on Sept. 19, shooting a 69 on the par 72 course.

Helping the Eagles (411) finish second in the five-team event, behind only The Meadows (372), freshman McKenzie Martorano shot a 90 on the day, placing sixth out of 26 golfers.

Returning home for their next match, the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley in a dual match on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

