Tennis players recognized at state level

Helping both Boulder City High School tennis programs finish as the 3A state runners-up this past season, nine players overall were highlighted as All-Southern Nevada selections.

Lady Eagles take two of three in tourney

Photo courtesy Lisa Morris Seniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris celebrate winning the 3A Individual doubles tournament on Oct. 26 at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.

Helping both Boulder City High School tennis programs finish as the 3A state runners-up this past season, nine players overall were highlighted as All-Southern Nevada selections.

“I love that our kids are getting recognized for their hard work,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Sometimes we get overlooked in favor of the larger classifications. It’s really rewarding to see other people other value their achievements.”

Highlighting the group’s efforts, girls tennis stars Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris were recognized as first-team selections, after finishing as 3A state champions in doubles competition.

Larson and Morris were the only 3A athletes to make the first team.

“It’s great they got first team,” Huxford said. “It justifies their hard work and determination to win a championship. I’m ecstatic they’ve been recognized. They are both truly deserving.”

Part of seven 3A athletes to make the 45-player list, Ava Gibson and Mariah Torgesen were named honorable mention selections after finishing second at state.

“Out of all the kids that went to state, Mariah was our standout player,” Huxford said. “She really came into her own, getting this recognition will do wonders for her confidence and help her be a better leader for the girls. Hopefully her accomplishments will inspire our other girls.”

For the boys, the doubles tandems of Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo and Alex Imboden and Shane Barrow were named honorable mention selections, along with singles player Logan Borg.

“They were all very deserving,” Huxford said. “They ran into some really good players at state and did their best. I’m glad they got recognized. I’m proud of our seniors for going out with great accomplishments and looking forward to our returning juniors striving to do even better.”

At state, Alder and Shamo finished as state runners-up in doubles competition, while Imboden and Barrow finished third.

Borg made it to the individual state tournament as the No. 4 seed in the south, falling in the opening round.

In all, 11 3A athletes in total made the 46-player list.