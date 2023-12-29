Tennis duo named to All-Southern Nevada team

Leading Boulder City High School girls tennis to their first 3A state championship in school history, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, along with five other girls and four boys from the program.

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Senior Julia Carmichael (left) and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez (right) celebrate after winning the 3A southern region doubles individual title on Oct. 20 at Bishop Gorman High School.

A second-team selection, Carmichael and Fresneda-Rodriquez captured the 3A individual doubles title, finishing their season with an undefeated 23-0 record.

“I couldn’t be happier for them,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Individually, they both worked so hard and while their games are different, they complement each other so well on the court. They deserve to be recognized for everything they accomplished.”

Key staples of the girls’ championship run, the doubles tandems of juniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris and senior Chiara Steffes and junior Sydnee Freeman were named honorable mention selections.

Larson and Morris finished third in doubles at the individual state tournament.

In singles play, senior Emma Wood was named an honorable mention selection after finishing third at state in the individual tournament.

“All of these girls not only played an important part in the team’s success, but had individual success,” Huxford said. “Individually, they all had amazing seasons.”

Earning praise for the boys program, which finished as the 3A state runner-up, the doubles tandems of seniors Ike Pappas and Roman Rose and juniors Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo were named honorable mention selections.

“I’m really happy for these boys,” Huxford said. “Three of the four were new additions to our team this year and really worked hard to be as successful as they were. Without them, I don’t think we’d have made it to the state finals.”

Finding success individually, Pappas and Rose finished as the 3A state runner-up in doubles play.