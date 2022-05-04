74°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Team locks up first place in 3A division

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 4, 2022 - 3:47 pm
 

In dominant fashion, the Boulder City High School baseball team extended their winning streak to seven games and locked up first place in the 3A Desert League.

“It feels good to lock up the division,” said Alex Moore, head coach. “Our kids are excited to start the postseason at home.”

Winning three games during this week’s slate, the Eagles defeated Clark 5-4 on April 27, followed by a 14-4 victory over SLAM Academy on Friday, April 29 and 16-2 over Valley on Tuesday, May 2.

Avenging their April 5 loss against Clark, the Eagles took over sole possession of first place with the victory, rallying with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Trailing 4-2 with two outs in the final inning, the Eagles put their rally caps on, headlined by the heroics of junior Isaac Gibson, who hit a double and emptied the bases for a three-run double to give the Eagles a walk-off victory.

“It was a good win against Clark,” Moore said. “Fortunately we were able to get some guys on base in the final inning and pull it together.”

An all-around star for the Eagles, Gibson threw a complete seven-inning game for the Eagles, striking out nine batters.

The Eagles also had an easier time against SLAM Academy and Valley, beating both teams.

Defeating the Bulls in five innings, sophomore Derek Render batted 2 for 4 with four runs batted in, while junior Kanon Welbourne (2 for 2) and junior Dylan Spencer (1 for 3) drove in three runs apiece.

Defeating the Vikings in a full seven innings, sophomore Dodger Smith batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while senior Johnny Johnson batted 1 for 2 with three RBIs.

Render earned the win against SLAM Academy, striking out four batters, while senior Ben Schafler picked up the win against Valley, striking out 11 batters.

The Eagles are rolling into the postseason as the top seed today, May 5, when they host Canyon Springs for senior night.

Carried by their pitching throughout the regular season, Moore sees the team becoming well rounded at the right time.

“I think we’re very close to where we want to be as a team,” Moore said. “Our pitching has carried us throughout the year, but our bats are starting to come around. We need to have quality at-bats every time at the plate and we’re starting to see more consistency. Hopefully, we take off come the first round of the playoffs and see where we can go from there.”

The opening round of regionals is scheduled for Monday, May 9, with the Eagles hosting an opponent yet to be determined.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose prepares to spike the ball during an April ...
Eagles defeat rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing their toughest competition of the season, the Boulder City High School boys volleyball team defeated Clark 3-1 Friday, April 29, locking up the top seed in the 3A standings.

Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Junior Brayden Jones runs in a home tra ...
Swimmers get win to end regular season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending the regular season on a high note, both Boulder City High School swimming programs defeated Eldorado at Henderson Multigenerational Center Saturday, April 30.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Paul Prior contributed to th ...
Eagles undefeated in league play; eye repeat title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team picked up a pair of victories over SLAM Academy and Pinecrest Academy Cadence during its most recent slate of games.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Brayden Cook comes in to make the catch during Boulder ...
Boys get big win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team defeated Pahrump Valley 14-4 on Monday, April 25, to remain alive for the top spot in the 3A Desert League.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Samantha Bahde runs toward fir ...
Roundup: Girls get decisive victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team advanced to 10-10 on the season after defeating Desert Pines and Pahrump Valley during its most recent round of games.

Football signing day experience planned
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football is gearing up for another successful season, starting Wednesday, May 4, when it hosts its annual eighth-grade signing day for incoming freshmen.

(Deborah Wall) This fragile archaeological site features warriors painted in red pigment. With ...
Waterfall standout of Grand Staircase-Escalante
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

While it would take a lifetime to see all the extraordinary wonders of the 1.87-million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah, even on a short visit you can hike to some of the highlights. One of the standouts, that most people are eager to visit, is Lower Calf Creek Falls.

(Michael Conroy/The Associated Press) Zane Grothe, right, seen in June 2017 after winning the m ...
Grothe wins gold after anti-doping suspension of Russian swimmer
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Winning a gold medal in a competitive sport is something that athletes train for and dream about for years. And for Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, receiving that championship title is just as impactful today as it was when he swam the race nearly six years ago.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Dylan Spencer, a junior at Boulder City High School, picked up ...
Eagles fly high after break
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming out of the gate swinging, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team routed Valley High School 16-0 in four innings of play Tuesday, April 19, at home.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Travis Hess, at the net, ad ...
Boys’ offense nets win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Building their winning streak to six games, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team routed Western 3-0 on Tuesday, April 19.