66°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Team finds itself at crossroad

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 5, 2020 - 3:02 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s flag football team finds itself at a crossroad after splitting a pair of recent games.

In the middle of the pack in the 3A classification, the Lady Eagles defeated Sunrise Mountain 21-0 on Jan. 30, before dropping their second contest of the season to rival Moapa Valley 6-0 on Monday, Feb. 3.

In the Lady Eagles’ three losses this season, 8 points is the margin, leaving them good enough to compete with anyone in the classification but still needing more to come out on top.

It was an offensive struggle for the Lady Eagles, mustering up only 136 yards of total offense against the Pirates as they played in windy conditions.

“The weather was pretty crazy and both teams had a hard time throwing the ball,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “Moapa scored on the first drive of the game and then it was a defensive struggle after that. We are right in the mix; we just need to clean some things up before the playoffs start. Our girls are working hard and know all three of our losses could have gone either way.”

Coming on strong in the second half of the season, senior quarterback Makaela Perkins was neutralized by the wind, completing only two of her 13 pass attempts for 12 yards and an interception.

The game prior against Sunrise Mountain, the signal caller completed 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards and two scores. Running the ball with authority but unable to get in the end zone was senior Emily Rinella, who rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries, breaking away on one play for a gain of 25 yards.

On defense Clarrisa Sitko made 10 tackles and senior Makena Arboreen added eight tackles.

In the easy win against Sunrise Mountain, Rinella rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown, while also catching two passes for 30 yards and a score.

Senior Erin Taggard also caught a receiving touchdown and senior Jasmyn Curl ran for 42 yards on seven carries.

On defense, Arboreen made eight tackles and junior Jaden Lewis made seven tackles.

“The Sunrise game went pretty well defensively,” Ruth said. “We only gave up one first down all game and had a few more chances to score in the red zone.”

Boulder City will host Del Sol on Friday, Feb. 7, followed by a road trip to rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Having already lost once to Virgin Valley, adjustments will need to be made but the Lady Eagles remain confident.

“Any adjustments that our team needs our coaches are already seven steps ahead of the game,” Perkins said. “They are always thinking of new ways to trump our next team, and we are always ready for those adjustments as needed. That’s what keeps us up in the league — our ability to change and adjust.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior forward Matt Morton, se ...
Eagles’ win resonates
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team earned a huge 57-39 victory over rival Chaparral on Jan. 30, rebounding from its only league loss of the season. They were defeated by the Cowboys 65-59 on Jan. 8.

Roundup: Girls remain atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team remains in first place in the 3A Sunrise League standings after routing Chaparral 52-20 on Jan. 30.

(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Junior Ethan Speaker runs drills during pract ...
Scouts see Speaker’s star soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When Boulder City High School star basketball player Ethan Speaker steps onto the hardwood, all eyes are on him — eyes of his coach, opposing players and coaches, the crowd and college recruiters and evaluators.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Scooting his defender out of the way, Boulder City High ...
Eagles boost win streak to five
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won a trio of games during its recent slate of play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen fig ...
Balanced play keeps Lady Eagles in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team routed a trio of opponents during recent play. Coming together offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 33-6 on Jan. 22, Mojave 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Valley 34-7 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Making her way to the basket, Boulder City High School ...
Roundup: Girls rebound with three wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from its first league loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team routed three opponents during its most recent slate of games.

(Deborah Wall) Visitors should allow at least an hour to stroll around the grounds and building ...
Cowboy culture central to Wickenburg
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mild winters, interesting history and striking scenery make Wickenburg, Arizona, an outstanding choice for a winter getaway. Located in high Sonoran Desert about 3½ hours south of Las Vegas, the town is surrounded by rolling hills full of picturesque Sonoran vegetation such as saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus.

(Roger Hall) The Mighty Ducks face off against The Slap Shots in Boulder City Parks and Recreat ...
City Recreation, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

Youth floor hockey season begins

(Boulder BMX) Boulder BMX, which operates the track at Veterans' Memorial Park, will host a sta ...
BMX track to host state event
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City BMX track will host a Nevada state qualifier race Saturday, Feb. 29.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Jacob Sanford, ...
Eagles back atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing one of their most complete games of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 61-48 on Jan. 16.