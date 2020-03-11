59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Swimmers show signs of repeated success

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 11, 2020 - 4:05 pm
 

Returning as seven-time defending 3A state champions, Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team will have a target on its back this season.

The boys team, which finished as state champion runners-up for the past two season after is own seven-year run of excellence from 2011-17, will also be tested by every challenger as Boulder City is routinely marked on calendars as their Super Bowl of the season.

“We should beat everyone in the 3A except Truckee,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “Truckee will most likely win state in both groups. We have divers this year in Adam and Bree Leavitt and Austin Morris, plus they swim as well. That will be huge for us.”

Very familiar with Northern rival Truckee, the Wolverines defeated the boys at state the past two seasons, while the girls narrowly edged them last season.

Back with a familiar group, despite losing a few stars, the Lady Eagles will be led by seniors Quinci Thomas, Audrey Selinger, Tegan Pappas, juniors Isabella Fecteau and Daphne Thompson and sophomore Tara Kelsey.

Freshmen Tara Higley, Josie McClaren and Taylor Wakefield will also play key roles.

For the boys, senior Ladd Cox and Ty Pendleton return along with juniors Charlie Larson, Ethan Porter, Joe Purdy, Seth Woodbury and sophomore Martin Thompson.

Freshmen Bret Pendleton and Trent Wakefield are also expected to make immediate impacts.

Already showing signs of success this season at the Early Bird Meet at Heritage Pool on Saturday, March 7, Higley led the way for the girls, finishing first out of 169 competitors in the 50-yard freestyle and second out of 169 in the 100-yard freestyle.

For the boys, Purdy finished first out of 59 in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth out of 41 in the 100-yard backstroke. Martin Thompson finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke and ninth out of 41 in the 100-yard freestyle. Porter finished fourth out of 92 in the 50-yard freestyle. Woodbury finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. Larson finished 11th out of 114 competitors in the 100-yard freestyle, while Trent Wakefield finished 13th.

Prepping for their league rival, the Eagles will swim against Moapa Valley on Saturday, March 14, at the Las Vegas Municipal Pool.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

For the complete story, subscribe to the Boulder City Review at www.bouldercityreview.com or call 702-823-1457.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Mark Misuraca) Boulder City High School sophomore Mary Henderson, second from left, led of 4x8 ...
Young track teams show promise at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished third at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Friday, getting off to a strong start this season.

Boulder City High School head boys volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford, who was named the 3A coac ...
Boys volleyball team looks for redemption
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The boys volleyball team from Boulder City High School is looking for redemption this season after finishing last season a game away from the 3A state title game.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, picked ...
Roundup: Baseball team routs Del Sol
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed Del Sol 15-0 at home on Monday, March 9.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Flight S2S, from left, Haven Randall, Nate McBride, Jason Abbott, John ...
City Recreation, March 12
By Boulder City Review

Flight S2S claims tournament title

(Thomas Ranson/Nevada News Group) Brock Richardson, left, of Churchill County High School in Fa ...
Eagles fall in state semifinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team might have had its state tournament trip end earlier than players might have hoped, following a 67-57 loss to defending 3A state champions Churchill County on Feb. 27, but the experience was certainly worth it for this group of Eagles.

(Drew Peterson) Drew Peterson, right, Martin Methodist University’s new head swim coach, visi ...
Peterson to launch college swim program
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Drew Peterson, a 2011 graduate of Boulder City High School, has been named the first head coach of Martin Methodist College’s men’s and women’s swim teams.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team ...
Returners bolster baseball roster
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team looks to extend its streak of five consecutive 3A state tournament appearances behind perhaps the classification’s top roster.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Brook Baker is expected to hel ...
Coach: Past play expected to calm returners’ nerves
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing in either first or second place in the 3A Sunrise League standings throughout the past decade, Boulder City High School’s softball program looks to continue its storied tradition behind a supporting cast of returners.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Speaker, seen during the ...
Eagles advance to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A triple-overtime victory, a double-overtime loss and a ticket punched to the 3A state tournament — Boulder City High School boys basketball team has had quite a week.