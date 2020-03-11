Swimmers show signs of repeated success

Returning as seven-time defending 3A state champions, Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team will have a target on its back this season.

Many members of last year's championship girls swim team from Boulder City High School are returning this season.

The boys team, which finished as state champion runners-up for the past two season after is own seven-year run of excellence from 2011-17, will also be tested by every challenger as Boulder City is routinely marked on calendars as their Super Bowl of the season.

“We should beat everyone in the 3A except Truckee,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “Truckee will most likely win state in both groups. We have divers this year in Adam and Bree Leavitt and Austin Morris, plus they swim as well. That will be huge for us.”

Very familiar with Northern rival Truckee, the Wolverines defeated the boys at state the past two seasons, while the girls narrowly edged them last season.

Back with a familiar group, despite losing a few stars, the Lady Eagles will be led by seniors Quinci Thomas, Audrey Selinger, Tegan Pappas, juniors Isabella Fecteau and Daphne Thompson and sophomore Tara Kelsey.

Freshmen Tara Higley, Josie McClaren and Taylor Wakefield will also play key roles.

For the boys, senior Ladd Cox and Ty Pendleton return along with juniors Charlie Larson, Ethan Porter, Joe Purdy, Seth Woodbury and sophomore Martin Thompson.

Freshmen Bret Pendleton and Trent Wakefield are also expected to make immediate impacts.

Already showing signs of success this season at the Early Bird Meet at Heritage Pool on Saturday, March 7, Higley led the way for the girls, finishing first out of 169 competitors in the 50-yard freestyle and second out of 169 in the 100-yard freestyle.

For the boys, Purdy finished first out of 59 in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth out of 41 in the 100-yard backstroke. Martin Thompson finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke and ninth out of 41 in the 100-yard freestyle. Porter finished fourth out of 92 in the 50-yard freestyle. Woodbury finished seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. Larson finished 11th out of 114 competitors in the 100-yard freestyle, while Trent Wakefield finished 13th.

Prepping for their league rival, the Eagles will swim against Moapa Valley on Saturday, March 14, at the Las Vegas Municipal Pool.

