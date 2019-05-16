Swimmers’ reign continues

(Amy Wagner) Members of Boulder City High School's girls swim team celebrate winning the regional title May 9 at UNLV.

Continuing their dominance over the 3A landscape, both Boulder City High School swim programs won the 3A Southern Region meet at UNLV on May 9, clinching state meet berths.

Winning their seventh consecutive Class 3A Southern Region title, the Lady Eagles finished with a score of 594 points, while the Adelson School (279) and Virgin Valley (181) finished second and third, respectively.

“I think we performed really well at regionals,” senior Aimee Garcia said. “A lot of girls improved their times, and a lot of us are advancing to state.”

Winning two events each for the Lady Eagles, Garcia and senior Rose Pouch dominated the competition. Garcia won the 200-yard and 500 freestyles. Pouch took first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Quinci Thomas placed first in the 100 freestyle and Isabella Fecteau won the 100 breaststroke, helping the girls place first in six of the eight individual events.

The Lady Eagles will be searching for their seventh consecutive 3A state championship following the victory.

“The girls are definitely more motivated this year because the stakes are higher,” Garcia said. “We really want to win our seventh consecutive state title and continue the long legacy.”

The boys won their fourth consecutive regional title and eighth in nine seasons. Following last season’s state tournament defeat to Northern Nevada challenger Truckee, senior A.J. Pouch is hopeful about ending his career with another banner.

“Everyone on the team has one thing on their mind and that’s to win,” A.J. Pouch said. “We want to bounce back from last year and be stronger than ever.”

Helping the Eagles score 476 points, A.J. Pouch (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) and sophomore Joseph Purdy (200 freestyle and 500 freestyle) each won two individual events.

Virgin Valley was second with 255 points, while Del Sol was third with 216.

The 3A state meet will be held Saturday, May 18, at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City.

