Swimmers pick up right where they left off

Starting the season off with a strong showing, Boulder City High School boys swimming showed why they’re the favorite to win state this season in the 3A.

Starting the season off with a strong showing, Boulder City High School boys swimming showed why they’re the favorite to win state this season in the 3A.

Competing at Heritage Pool on March 8 in a 12-team meet, Duncan McClaren finished first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, while Tate Orton finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and second in the 200-yard freestyle.

LeAndre Daniels finished second in both the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle, while Canyon Lenon finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.

For the girls, Zoey McClaren finished first in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while Chayce Larson finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Off for spring break, the Eagles will be back in the pool on March 29 at Heritage Pool.

Boys volleyball

Starting league play off with a bang, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated both Sloan Canyon and SLAM Academy in 3-0 routs during this past week’s play.

Defeating Sloan Canyon 25-13, 25-11, 25-15, on March 5, Sam O’Shaughnessy and Gibson Lamoreaux led the offense with seven kills each, while Chandler Shamo added six kills and Preston Van Beveren added five kills.

Defensively, O’Shaughnessy and Tyler Bradshaw each made five digs apiece.

Against SLAM Academy on March 7 in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 rout, Shamo led the way with 10 kills, while David Zwahlen added nine kills with 10 digs and three serving aces.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles (5-4) will resume play on March 24 at home against Canyon Springs.

Baseball

Boulder City High School baseball finished 2-1 in this past week’s slate, defeating 3A programs Moapa Valley and Canyon Springs, while falling to 5A Spring Valley.

Defeating Moapa Valley 9-8 on March 5, Tate Crine batted 3 for 4 with three runs batted in and a double, while Gauge Rhodes batted 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Collecting 16 hits against the Pirates, Colten Lewis finished 4 for 4 with an RBI, while Spencer Aten finished 1 for 4 with an RBI.

On the mound, Ethan Wagstaff picked up the victory, striking out eight batters in four innings.

On the mound against Canyon Springs in a 12-2 rout on March 10, Gavin Robinson picked up the victory, striking out nine batters in four innings.

At the plate, Cael Starley batted 3 for 5 with three RBIs, while Robinson batted 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

Steven Uszynski batted 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and double, while Aten batted 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

Against Spring Valley in a 11-3 loss on March 8, Crine batted 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Looking to build momentum, the Eagles will travel to Democracy Prep on Friday, followed by a competitive schedule in the Blazer Bash where they’ll play 5A Green Valley and Utah program Herriman on Monday.

Golf

Competing in a league match at Sunrise on March 5, Boulder City High School boys golf edged out rival Pahrump Valley 366-369.

Ranking first among the 18 golfers, Chase Kovacevich shot an 82 on the day, while Hank Stark finished sixth with a score of 92.

Bennet Forney (96), Lars Litjens (96) and Agustin Acosta (97) finished eight and tenth respectively.

Off for the week, the Eagles will take to the course next on March 26 at Boulder City Municipal.