Swimmers get win to end regular season

Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Junior Brayden Jones runs in a home track meet April 28, 2022.

Ending the regular season on a high note, both Boulder City High School swimming programs defeated Eldorado at Henderson Multigenerational Center Saturday, April 30.

Shining in the girls 525-50 victory over the Sun Devils, junior Josie McClaren placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley, while sophomore Phoebe McClaren placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.

Senior Ainsley Rogers placed first in the 100-yard butterfly, while junior Tara Higley placed first in the 50-yard freestyle.

In the boys’ 381-32 victory, sophomore Troy Higley placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, while sophomore Trent Wakefield placed first in the 500-yard freestyle.

Freshman Leandre Daniels placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke, while freshman John Dickerman placed first in the 100-yard butterfly.

The 3A regional meet will take place Monday, May 9, at 4 p.m., at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Dr., in Las Vegas.

Track

Both Boulder City High School track and field programs showed drastic improvement at a weekday meet, Thursday, April 28.

“This was a really good meet for us,” said Mark Misuraca, track coach. “A lot of kids were able to get personal bests and show how much they’ve improved over the season.”

For the girls events, junior Ashlynn Phillips finished third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash, while sophomore Julia Carmichael finished second in the triple jump.

In distance running, freshman Ellie Palmer finished first in the 3,200-meter run, while senior Mary Henderson placed second in the 1,600-meter run.

Freshman Makayla Nelson placed fifth in the 800-meter run, while junior Ellie Speaker finished second in the high jump and fifth in the long jump competition.

For the boys, junior Brayden Jones finished first in the 3,200-meter run, while freshman Jayden Thackeray finished fourth in the 400-meter dash.

An all-around contributor for the boys, sophomore Mason Terrill placed second in the both 110-meter hurdles and triple jump, while placing fourth in the high jump.

Rounding out the boys’ efforts, sophomore Ben Scheppman placed fourth in the long jump, while sophomore Thomas Huber finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run.

Prepping for regionals, the Eagles will host a small school invite on Friday, May 6.

Softball

Extending their winning streak to eight games, Boulder City High School softball defeated Valley and SLAM Academy during this week’s slate of play.

Routing Valley 15-0 on April 28, sophomore Jordyn Wetherbee batted 3 for 3 with four runs batted in, while junior Sarah Coplin batted 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a double.

Perfect at the plate, sophomore Taylynn Madrid batted 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, while senior Paeton Carver batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double and home run apiece.

Senior Alyssa Bryant picked up the victory on the mound, striking out three Valley batters, while picking up the victory again later in the week against SLAM Academy on May 2.

Routing the Bulls 12-2, freshman Baylee Cook batted 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a double, while Carver batted 4 for 5 with an RBI.

The opening round of regionals is scheduled for Monday, May 9, with the Lady Eagles hosting an opponent yet to be determined.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.