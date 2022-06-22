73°F
Swimmers continue to make waves

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 22, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Leilani Crowe, Naomi Woodbury, Phoebe McClaren, Leandre Daniels, Brigham Jensen and Natalie Fecteau, seen before a swim meet in March, were among those recognized with first- and second-team 3A regional honors.

After helping Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team win its eighth consecutive 3A state championship — which dates back to 2013 — sophomore Phoebe McClaren and junior Tara Higley were honored among the top swimmers in Southern Nevada singled out by Nevada Preps/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I’m glad they got noticed,” said swim coach Sara Carroll. “I’m happy they were able to represent 3A. They both worked so hard this season and I’m glad to see them get recognized.”

Making the All-Southern Nevada girls swimming and diving team, McClaren was named a second-team selection after placing first at the 3A state meet in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Higley was an honorable mention selection after placing second at state in the 50-yard freestyle.

McClaren and Higley were both named first team all-region swimmers for the girls and were joined by senior Ainsley Rogers, junior Josie McClaren, sophomore McKenna Morrow and freshmen Hannah Angell and Sweden Smith.

At the state meet, Rogers finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley, while Josie McClaren placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 200-yard individual medley.

At state, Morrow finished first in the diving competition. Smith finished fourth at state in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke. Angell finished eighth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Making second team all-region were sophomores Ethnie Calvert, Leilani Crowe and Natalie Fecteau, along with freshmen Chayce Larson and Naomi Woodbury.

Making first team all-region for the boys were juniors Zachary Muller and Trent Wakefield, sophomores Troy Higley and John Dickerman and freshmen Leandre Daniels, Brigham Jensen and Dylan Matea.

“For only having seven boys they did a really good job this season,” Carroll said. “They all made the first team, which is a great accomplishment, especially for all of our younger swimmers.”

Troy Higley led the boys, placing second at state in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard backstroke while Wakefield placed second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Troy Higley, Wakefield and freshmen Daniels and Matea placed second.

Individually at state, Daniels placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. Jensen placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle.

Muller placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley. Dickerman placed eighth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

