Lady Eagles pick up three more wins

Boulder City High School softball picked up a trio of victories this past week to advance to 15-6 on the season.

Defeating rival Virgin Valley on the road 4-2 on April 16, the Eagles exploded for three runs in the opening inning.

Driving in a run each were sophomores Payton Rogers (1-for-1) and Hayden Nordstrom (1-for-2), senior Shelby Elburn (1-for-3) and junior Baylee Cook (1-for-4).

On the mound, Roger’s struck out seven batters, while allowing six hits.

Routing The Meadows 15-0 on April 12 and SLAM Academy 12-0 on April 10, Rogers earned the victory in both games.

Swim

Leading the way at Heritage Pool on April 13, both Boulder City High School swim programs placed first.

Finishing with a team score of 178 points, the boys swam past challengers Clark (136.5) and Coral Academy (114).

For the boys, senior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, while junior Duncan McClaren captured first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

Junior LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke, while sophomore Canyon Lenon took first in the 200-yard individual medley.

In a tighter race, the girls finished with a team score of 158, edging out Las Vegas (132).

For the girls, senior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while freshman Zoey McClaren got first in the 200-yard individual medley.

Junior Chayce Larson finished second in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

The Eagles will head back to Heritage Pool for their next meet on Saturday.

Track

Traveling to Desert Pines on April 10, Boulder Coty High School girls track placed first, while the boys placed second.

Leading the way for the girls (127.1) who edged past host Desert Pines (108.2), sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in the 200-meter dash and second in the 100-meter dash, while junior Makayla Nelson finished first in the 800-meter run third in the 400-meter run.

Generating first-place finishes on the day were seniors Lily Stuart (3200-meter run) and Aspen Christian (high jump), junior Ellie Palmer (1600-meter run) and sophomore Janey Gibson (300-meter hurdles).

Christian finished second in the long jump, while senior Tracy Trygstad took third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Freshman Ezekiel Ford came in first in the 3200-meter run for the boys, who finished with a team score of 60, trailing Mojave (171).

Senior Chris Jappe finished third in the long jump and fifth in shot put, while freshman Wyatt Hepworth finished fourth in the triple jump.

In distance running, junior Brandon Pickett and senior Ethan Short finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 3200-meter run, while junior Paul Moll finished fourth in the 1600-meter run and fifth in the 800-meter run.

Senior Kennerik Brown finished fourth in the 800-meter run and sixth in the 1600-meter run.

The Eagles will be back out on the track today for a meet at Spring Valley, followed by a home meet on Wednesday.