Eagles win 10th straight on court

Advancing to 13-3 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their 10-game winning streak by defeating Virgin Valley on April 4 and SLAM Academy on April 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous kill against Foothill on March 19 in a 3-0 victory.

Defeating Virgin Valley 25-16, 25-21, 25-17, senior Brady Sorenson generated 12 kills with four digs, while senior Travis Hess added eight kills with three blocks.

Senior Roman Rose led the way with 29 assists, while sophomore David Zwahlen came up with 14 digs and seven serving aces.

Routing SLAM Academy 25-12, 25-8, 25-13, Hess led the way with 14 kills, while Sorenson added nine kills.

Rose added 31 assists and 13 aces, Zwhalen accounted for 21 digs.

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Western on Wednesday.

Softball

Finishing the week with a 2-1 slate, Boulder City High School softball advanced to 11-6 on the season.

Winning a pair of games in routs against Valley 16-0 on April 4 and Canyon Springs 17-0 on April 9, the Eagles fell to Pahrump Valley 2-0 on April 5.

Routing Valley in two innings, junior Kylie Czubernat batted 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while junior Baylee Cook batted 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Routing Canyon Springs in three innings, sophomore Payton Rogers batted 1-for-1 with two RBIs off a triple, while Czubernat batted 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Rogers earned both victories on the mound, accumulating 14 strikeouts.

Pitching all seven innings against Pahrump Valley, Rogers struck out 10 batters in the Eagles loss.

The Eagles will host The Meadows on Friday, followed by a road game at Virgin Valley on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.