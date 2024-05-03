Lady Eagles increase streak to eight

On an eight-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy on April 29 and Canyon Springs on April 25, finishing the regular season with a 19-6 record.

Routing SLAM 13-2, junior Baylee Cook batted 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, one home run and one double, while senior Alexis Farrar batted 1-for-3 with a two-run home run.

A star in all facets of the game, sophomore Payton Rogers batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple, while earning the victory on the mound with eight strikeouts.

Defeating Canyon Springs 17-2, Rogers batted 2-for-2 with five RBIs and a home run, while senior Jordyn Wetherbee batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Senior Hailey Nordstrom earned the victory, striking out seven batters.

Heading into the postseason, the Eagles will host the opening round of regionals on Monday against a currently undetermined opponent.

Baseball

Trading games this past week, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 12-9 on the season.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 12-7 on April 30, the Eagles overcame a 6-5 loss to SLAM Academy on April 24.

Driving in runs in bunches, senior Landon Barker batted 1-for-3 with three runs batted in, while junior Gavin Flake and sophomore Ethan Wagstaff each batted 1-for-5 with two RBIs apiece.

Senior Derek Render (2-for-3), sophomore Karter Law (1-for-3) and junior Sam Bonar (1-for-4) each drove in a run.

On the mound, Wagstaff earned the victory, collecting six strikeouts.

Against SLAM Academy, senior Ian Aldridge batted 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Bonar batted 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Render batted 2-for-3, while striking out eight batters in three innings.

Wrapping up the regular season, the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley on Thursday, followed by a home game against Western on Friday.

The opening round of 3A regionals will start on Monday with matchups yet to be determined.

Golf

Ending the regular season, Boulder City High School boys golf finished second at Mountain Falls on April 30.

Edged out by rival Pahrump Valley (369), the Eagles shot a combined 370, highlighted by junior Chase Kovacevich, who finished first with a score of 84.

Junior Agustin Acosta finished fourth with a score of 92, while sophomore Bennett Forney finished eighth with a score of 96.

Heading into postseason play, the Eagles will host the 3A regional meet at Boulder City Municipal on May 7-8.

Swim

Leading the way at Heritage Pool on April 27, both Boulder City High School swim programs placed first.

Finishing with a team score of 204 points, the boys swam past challenger Rancho (49).

Highlighting the boys efforts, senior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, while senior Vinnie Freiburger finished first in the 200-yard individual medley.

Junior LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke, while junior Tate Orton finished first in the 100-yard backstroke.

Sophomore Canyon Lenon finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, while sophomore Liam Pent finished first in the 500-yard freestyle.

Equally as dominant, the girls defeated the Rams 156-75.

Leading the way, senior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley, while freshman Zoey McClaren finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle.

Senior Naomi Farnsworth finished first in the 100-yard freestyle, while senior Leilani Crowe finished first in the 500-yard freestyle.

Junior Hannah Angell finished first in the 100-yard butterfly, while sophomore Audrey Humphrey finished first in the 50-yard freestyle.

In the diving competition, senior McKenna Morrow finished first.

Wrapping up the regular season, the Eagles will head to Pavilion Pool on Wednesday for a last chance meet.

