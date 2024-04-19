Eagles soar above .500 with blowouts

On a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 8-7 on the season, after a pair of routs this past week over Sunrise Mountain and Democracy Prep.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Karter Law hits a line drive single against Sunrise Mountain in a 12-0 victory on April 9.

“We are playing better, but still having issues with injuries,” head coach Denny Crine said.

Routing Sunrise Mountain 14-0 in five innings, senior Colten Hartgroves batted 2-for-3 with four runs batted in and two doubles, while senior Ian Aldridge went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.

Junior Sam Bonar batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while sophomore Ethan Wagstaff went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

On the base path, Aldridge, Bonar and Wagstaff, each stole a base, along with sophomore Karter Law.

“We need to get runners into scoring position,” Crine said. “It is great if we can do it without sacrificing an out.”

On the mound, sophomore Jaxton Sanchez earned the victory, allowing one hit, while striking out three batters.

Routing Democracy Prep 16-1 in four innings, Hartgroves batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a double, while junior Gavin Flake batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and double.

Lawrence batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Bonar batted 1-for-2 with an RBI.

“We need everyone to contribute if we’re going to have any success,” Crine said. “We are not in a position to rely on one or two players.”

On the mound, Aldridge pitched four innings where he stuck out seven batters.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host Chaparral on Friday, followed by a road game at Virgin Valley on Saturday and home game against SLAM Academy on Monday.

