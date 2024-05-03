Another strong showing by girls track

Owning their home meet on April 24, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the event, winning 13 of 18 events to finish with a team score of 193 points.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Running in the 4x200 relay, sophomore Hazel Hardy hands the baton to freshman Shasta Ryan-Willett at Desert Pines High School on April 10.

“These weekday meets have been great for us,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “The great thing is, it’s never the same kids. We’re also gaining new contributions, someone is stepping up. I was really happy with how we performed. It definitely brings a positive atmosphere going into regionals.”

Leading the way, senior Aspen Christian placed first in the high jump, long jump and 100-meter hurdles, while junior Makayla Nelson placed first in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run.

Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh took first in the 200-meter dash and second in the 100-meter dash, while senior Kalie Hedrick placed first in the 400-meter dash and junior Layla Lourenco placed first in the 300-meter hurdles.

Senior Delaney Leavitt placed first in the pole vault competition and third in the long jump, setting personal bests in both events.

Sweeping all four relay events, the 4x100 team of Christian, Jenas-Keogh, sophomore Hazel Hardy and freshman Shasta Ryan-Willett won, along with the 4x200 team of Hedrick, Jenas-Keogh, Hardy and Ryan-Willett.

In distance relays, the 4x400 and 4x800 team of Hedrick, Lourenco, sophomore Leonesse Williams and freshman Hannah Stark each grabbed first.

Finishing second at the meet with a score of 98 points, trailing only Sierra Vista (157), senior Lane Pusko placed first in the triple jump for the boys, while senior Chase Jappe placed first in the pole vault and fifth in the 100-meter dash.

Junior Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash, while senior Ben Scheppmann placed second in the long jump.

Senior Joshua Broadbent finished third in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash, while sophomore Caleb Porter finished second in the shot put.

In distance running, junior Paul Moll took first in the 800-meter run, while freshman Ezekiel Ford and senior Brandon Pickett finished second and third, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run.

In relay competition, the 4x100 team of Broadbent, Pusko, Scheppmann and senior Zachary Strachan finished first, along with the 4x800 team Moll, Pusko, Thackeray and senior Evan Valencia.

Prepping for regionals, Boulder City will host a small schools event on Friday, where they’ll face off against their top competition.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.