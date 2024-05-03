57°F
weather icon Windy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Another strong showing by girls track

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Running in the 4x200 relay, sophomore Hazel Hardy hands the baton ...
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Running in the 4x200 relay, sophomore Hazel Hardy hands the baton to freshman Shasta Ryan-Willett at Desert Pines High School on April 10.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Volleyball stays perfect in league action
bcr default image
Lady Eagles increase streak to eight
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
BCHS volleyball picks up 3 late-season wins
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Leaping for first, senior Aspen Christian soars in the High Jump a ...
Girls continue dominance on track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 2, 2024 - 6:06 pm
 

Owning their home meet on April 24, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the event, winning 13 of 18 events to finish with a team score of 193 points.

“These weekday meets have been great for us,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “The great thing is, it’s never the same kids. We’re also gaining new contributions, someone is stepping up. I was really happy with how we performed. It definitely brings a positive atmosphere going into regionals.”

Leading the way, senior Aspen Christian placed first in the high jump, long jump and 100-meter hurdles, while junior Makayla Nelson placed first in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run.

Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh took first in the 200-meter dash and second in the 100-meter dash, while senior Kalie Hedrick placed first in the 400-meter dash and junior Layla Lourenco placed first in the 300-meter hurdles.

Senior Delaney Leavitt placed first in the pole vault competition and third in the long jump, setting personal bests in both events.

Sweeping all four relay events, the 4x100 team of Christian, Jenas-Keogh, sophomore Hazel Hardy and freshman Shasta Ryan-Willett won, along with the 4x200 team of Hedrick, Jenas-Keogh, Hardy and Ryan-Willett.

In distance relays, the 4x400 and 4x800 team of Hedrick, Lourenco, sophomore Leonesse Williams and freshman Hannah Stark each grabbed first.

Finishing second at the meet with a score of 98 points, trailing only Sierra Vista (157), senior Lane Pusko placed first in the triple jump for the boys, while senior Chase Jappe placed first in the pole vault and fifth in the 100-meter dash.

Junior Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter dash, while senior Ben Scheppmann placed second in the long jump.

Senior Joshua Broadbent finished third in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash, while sophomore Caleb Porter finished second in the shot put.

In distance running, junior Paul Moll took first in the 800-meter run, while freshman Ezekiel Ford and senior Brandon Pickett finished second and third, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run.

In relay competition, the 4x100 team of Broadbent, Pusko, Scheppmann and senior Zachary Strachan finished first, along with the 4x800 team Moll, Pusko, Thackeray and senior Evan Valencia.

Prepping for regionals, Boulder City will host a small schools event on Friday, where they’ll face off against their top competition.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Volleyball stays perfect in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing league play with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a pair of games this week to close out the regular season with a 23-6 record.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles increase streak to eight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On an eight-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy on April 29 and Canyon Springs on April 25, finishing the regular season with a 19-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
BCHS volleyball picks up 3 late-season wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dominant stretch of play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a trio of games this week to advance to 21-6 on the season.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Leaping for first, senior Aspen Christian soars in the High Jump a ...
Girls continue dominance on track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to shine this season, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the field at Spring Valley on April 18.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff gets a base hit against SLAM Aca ...
Wagstaff leads Eagles on mound, at plate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming up clutch, sophomore Ethan Wagstaff had a career day against SLAM Academy on April 22, propelling Boulder City High School baseball to a crucial 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting some touch on the ball, senior Brady Sorenson gen ...
Volleyball team remains perfect in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a strong performance in the Aggie Classic, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their perfect league record with a win over Western on April 15.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Karter Law hits a line drive single against Sun ...
Eagles soar above .500 with blowouts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 8-7 on the season, after a pair of routs this past week over Sunrise Mountain and Democracy Prep.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles pick up three more wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball picked up a trio of victories this past week to advance to 15-6 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
Eagles win 10th straight on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 13-3 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their 10-game winning streak by defeating Virgin Valley on April 4 and SLAM Academy on April 5.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Passing the baton, senior Josh Broadbent hands off to senior Ben S ...
Track and field teams shine at home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to shine this season, both Boulder City High School track and field programs dominated at their home weekday event on April 4.