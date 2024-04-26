85°F
BCHS volleyball picks up 3 late-season wins

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous kill against Canyon Springs on April 23 in a 3-0 victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 25, 2024 - 6:02 pm
 

Continuing their dominant stretch of play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a trio of games this week to advance to 21-6 on the season.

“I love the way the boys are playing right now,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Everyone is in sync. We have guys stepping up and making plays and we look locked in.”

Picking up an impressive victory over 4A Basic on April 17, the boys escaped with a hard-fought 3-0 victory.

Winning 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, the boys battled back to pick up a clean sweep in the third match, showing resiliency that caught coach Huxford’s attention.

“I was really proud of the way we fought back,” Huxford said. “We were down by six, seven points in that third and final match and that’s really difficult to overcome. The boys persevered though. They put their head down and they went to work.”

Shining against a higher-classed opponent, senior Brady Sorenson led the way with 15 kills, while senior Travis Hess added 12 kills and four blocks.

Junior Easton Welbourne dished out 38 assists, while sophomore David Zwahlen led the way defensively with nine digs.

Defeating Coral Academy 3-1 on April 18, Hess led the way with 12 kills, while Sorenson and junior Chandler Shamo each recorded 11 kills.

Welbourne dished out 38 assists, while Zwahlen made 11 digs.

Defeating Canyon Springs 3-0 on April 23, Sorenson generated 14 kills, while Hess added 10 kills.

Welbourne dished out 25 assists, while senior Ike Pappas recorded four serving aces.

Looking to remain undefeated in league play, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley today, followed by a home game against Desert Pines on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

