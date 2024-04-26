Girls continue dominance on track

Continuing to shine this season, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the field at Spring Valley on April 18.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Leaping for first, senior Aspen Christian soars in the High Jump at Desert Pines High School on April 10.

“I’m really proud of the girls right now,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “This is another weekday event that we dominated. Everyone is working hard and contributing.”

Running away with the lead convincingly, the girls tallied an overall score of 198 points, followed by Spring Valley (75) and Democracy Prep (60).

Stars for the girls, sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while freshman Hannah Stark took first in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Generating first-place finishes on the day were seniors Aspen Christian (high jump) and Indy Ruth (discus), junior Xochitl Skousen (pole vault), sophomores Leonesse Williams (800-meter run) and Brooklyn Bunker (shot put) and freshman Sylvie Jensen (100-meter hurdles).

“We have a lot of girls contributing in all events,” Misuraca said. “Even our underclassman are stepping up and contributing. Everyone is gaining great experience.”

In the relay events, the 4x200 team of Jenas-Keogh, senior Kalie Hedrick, sophomore Hazel Hardy and freshman Shasta Ryan-Willett placed first, along with the 4x800 team of Williams, senior Kalie Hedrick and sophomores Ruby de Jong and Bryelle Young.

Finishing second, the boys scored 90 points on the day, trailing only host Spring Valley (135.5)

In the 4x200 relay, the team of seniors Joshua Broadbent, Zachary Strachan, Ben Scheppmann and junior Jayden Thackeray placed first, along with the 4x800 team of seniors Kennerik Brown and Ethan Short, junior Paul Moll and freshman Ezekiel Ford.

Individually, senior Chase Jappe captured first in the pole vault, while Moll finished second in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run.

Thackeray placed second in the 400-meter dash, while Scheppmann took first in the long jump.

Coming into the final stretch of the season, the Eagles will compete in the Green Valley’s FAST Classic on Friday.

