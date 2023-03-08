60°F
Swimmers continue to make splash

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 8, 2023 - 2:58 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Sara Carroll) McKenna Morrow, a junior at Boulder City High School, who placed first in diving at the 3A state championships in 2022, is expected to shine again for the Lady Eagles during the 2023 season.

Boulder City High School’s swimming program kicked off its season in high gear competing at the Bob Swift Invitational at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center on Saturday, March 4.

Highlighting efforts for the girls team, which is coming off its eighth consecutive 3A state championship dating back to 2013, was senior Josie McClaren, who finished 11th out of 190 competitors in the 50-yard freestyle and 11th out of 125 competitors in the 100-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Chayce Larson finished 13th out of 80 in the 50-yard freestyle, and junior Laura Romero finished 15th.

Freshman Savannah Fecteau and junior Leilani Crowe finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 50-yard breaststroke out of 48 competitors.

The girls figure to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season with the return of juniors Phoebe McClaren and McKenna Morrow and sophomore Hannah Angell.

“Josie as team captain has been an invaluable help with new swimmers,” said head coach Sara Carroll. “Phoebe has been doing super at some club meets, so I expect her to be stellar at regionals and state this year as well, while McKenna is still diving and can score well for us in the 3A.”

One of the top boys teams at the event, junior Troy Higley and sophomore Brigham Jensen finished first and second, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle out of 56 competitors for the Eagles. The team finished third at last year’s state tournament.

Senior Zach Muller finished first out of nine in the 50-yard butterfly, and freshman Canyon Lenon finished first out of 19 in the 50-yard breaststroke.

Higley finished fourth out of 133 in the 50-yard freestyle.

Freshman Duncan McClaren finished sixth out of 47 in the 100-yard backstroke, and freshman Tate Orton finished 26th out of 122 in the 100-yard freestyle.

“I’m so stoked about my boys because not only do we have a lot returning but we have lots of freshman, who are very viable and will provide much-needed depth,” Carroll said. “I’m anticipating improved results at both regionals and state.”

Senior Trent Wakefield, who was not at the Bob Swift Invitational, is also expected to play a large role, along with freshmen Erick Garza, Levi Toia and Ayden Villa.

Off for spring break, the Eagles will next take to the pool March 23.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

