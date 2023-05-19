68°F
Swim teams headed to state championships

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 18, 2023 - 7:00 pm
 
Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on their way to winning the 3A regional championship.

Both Boulder City High School swim teams will be headed to Carson City this weekend for the 3A state meet, after top performances at regionals.

Winning the 3A Southern region championship, the boys finished with a team score of 504 points, dominating the pool with the next closest challenger, Coral Academy, obtaining 412 points.

“The boys had focus and teamwork,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “Everyone pretty much had their best times at regionals. We can win state if we swim hard and make no mistakes.”

Leading the way for the boys, senior Trent Wakefield finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley, while junior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

An up-and-coming star, freshman Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while freshman Tate Orton finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Dominating the relay scene, three Eagles teams placed first.

Wakefield, Daniels, Duncan McClaren and freshman Ayden Villa finished first in the 200-yard medley relay.

Higley, Daniels, Villa and Orton finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Wakefield, Higley, Duncan McClaren and sophomore Brigham Jensen finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Finishing in second place in the girls race, the Eagles scored 330 points, falling just short of champion Virgin Valley (338).

“We have a much smaller girls team this year,” Carroll said. “We had many excellent time drops and fast relay splits. We have a chance at state, but the North has some tough girls teams too.”

Leading the way for the girls, junior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while senior Josie McClaren finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 100-yard freestyle.

Junior McKenna Morrow placed first in the 1-meter dive.

Rounding out the efforts, Hannah Angell finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, while Chance Larson finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.

The 3A state meet will be held at the Carson Valley Swim Center on May 19 and Carson Aquatic Facility on May 20.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

