Swim teams eye repeat of state glory

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Performing the butterfly stroke, Brigham Jensen races to the finish line on March 3.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Performing the butterfly stroke, Brigham Jensen races to the finish line on March 3.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 6, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

Seeking their third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming comes into the season as the favorite, with a strong returning core.

“The boys should be right up there to win state again,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “Our biggest competition will be Coral and Truckee. All my boys who did not graduate returned plus we added new swimmers who will help us.”

Leading the way, the Eagles return Brigham Jensen, Duncan McClaren, Canyon Lenon, Tate Orton, Leandre Daniels and Ayden Villa, all who bring big meet experience.

At state last season, Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while Tate Orton finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.

LeAndre Daniels finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Brigham Jensen finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Canyon Lenon finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Looking to give the Eagles a more well-rounded team this season, they’ll also welcome a new diver, Cruz Stevens.

Finishing third at state last season, the girls will look for another return trip.

Returning to guide the Eagles will be Zoey McClaren, Chayce Larson, Chelsie Larson, Kennedy Steckelberg and Hannah Angell.

At state last season, Zoey McClaren finished second in the 200-yard individual medley, while Hannah Angell finished seventh in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley.

Chayce Larson finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.

A top newcomer to look out for will be diver Qloiana Skousen.

The Eagles will open their regular season on Saturday at Heritage Pool.

