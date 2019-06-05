Summer clinic boosts youths’ basketball skills

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is offering a summer basketball camp to boost the skills of future Bobcats and Eagles players.

Now in its seventh year, the camp averages 20-25 children a day, said Jim Konst, the head girls basketball coach at Garrett Junior High School who conducts the event.

The camp focuses on the fundamentals of basketball: dribbling, passing, shooting and rebounding. There will also be some limited offense and defense.

For the older and more experienced players, Konst works on zone and man-to-man defenses, simple offensive plays, setting screens, V-cuts and other skills to help them become better ballplayers.

The first half of each clinic is devoted to drills and skills development and the second half is the kids’ favorite: scrimmaging and playing bump or bubble, said Konst, who has also coached at the high school level.

On Thursdays, campers participate in a game day using the basketball skills they have been working on throughout the week.

The camp started Monday, June 3, and continues until Aug. 1, with sessions from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the new gymnasium at the city’s Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

The cost is $5 per day. There is no attendance requirement.

Register for the clinic at the recreation department office, 900 Arizona St.

For more information, call 702-293-9256.