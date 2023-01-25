51°F
Strong defense invigorates Lady Eagles

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 25, 2023 - 3:36 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Kennedy Barrow, seen playing in December, scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds in the Lady Eagles' 42-20 victory over Eldorado High School on Monday, Jan. 23.

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team picked up a 42-20 victory over Eldorado on Monday.

With the victory, the Lady Eagles advanced to 8-12 on the season with a 2-2 record in league play.

“This was another great defensive effort by us,” said girls head coach Brian Bradshaw. “We held Eldorado to 10 points for three quarters and their best player didn’t score a basket. We have really picked up our intensity and communication on the defensive end and this is giving us more opportunity to score in transition and run our secondary break.”

Turning great defense into utilized offensive possessions, senior Bree Leavitt led all scorers with 16 points, including shooting 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Adding a double-double for the Lady Eagles was senior Kennedy Barrow, who scored 12 points with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Sophia Muelrath added eight points.

Senior Callie Torgesen brought down six rebounds, with six assists and five steals.

Picking up a 43-5 victory over Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Jan. 18, the Lady Eagles cruised behind a defensive effort that produced 27 steals.

Barrow led the way with 11 points, and junior Julia Carmichael added eight points.

Muelrath scored seven points, with five rebounds and five steals. Senior Ashley Mendez swiped a game-high six steals.

Falling just short against Southeast Career Technical Academy 40-37 on Jan. 19, the Lady Eagles did their best to overcome their first-half offensive woes.

“This was a great basketball game and we played well to give us an opportunity to win,” Bradshaw said. “We were down by two with 18 seconds to go and missed a shot coming out of a time-out. Our kids did exactly what they needed to do to get our team in a situation to win the game.”

Leavitt led the way with 16 points, and Carmichael added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Barrow pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds to pair with six points, while Torgesen added nine rebounds.

Playing with increased energy fueled by a new defensive scheme, the Lady Eagles have seemed to have found a new identity.

The Lady Eagles will host Pahrump Valley today, Jan. 26, followed by a home game against SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 30, and road game at Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“We just recently implemented a match-up zone and a diamond press and I love how our players have bought into it and understand how to play against some of the best players in our division,” Bradshaw said. “We have forced a combined 85 turnovers in our last three games.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Bruce Woodbury, center, a senior at Boulder City High S ...
Eagles on win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity boys basketball team is riding a win streak, with victories at its three most recent games, defeating Pinecrest Academy Cadence, Southeast Career Technical Academy and Coral Academy.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Salah Coplin, seen in a ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles victorious against SLAM
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team picked up a victory over SLAM Academy, followed by a loss to rival Virgin Valley.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Julia Carmichael, seen shooting a basket Jan. 9, ...
Girls fight to end, come up short
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity girls basketball team dropped to 6-11 on the season after losing a competitive 40-37 contest to SLAM Academy on Friday, Jan. 13.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Ava Payne rushes up field against Moapa Valley o ...
Red zone poses challenges for Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team will have to refocus after a crushing 26-20 defeat to rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 17, ending its most recent slate of games with a 2-1 record.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) John Dickerman, a junior at Boulder City High School, g ...
Roundup: Cagers fall to SLAM
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team fell to 7-10 on the season, following a 54-33 loss to SLAM Academy on Jan. 12.

(File photo) AJ Pouch, a senior at Virginia Tech, finishing fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke ...
Pouch finishes 5th at U.S. Open, eyes Olympics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

AJ Pouch, a 2018 graduate of Boulder City High School, finished off the U.S. Open strong on Dec. 3, qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kylie Flowers blocks th ...
Strong defense key to win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team picked up its first league victory of the season, defeating Del Sol 41-34 on Monday, Jan. 9.

Roundup: Girls fall to Foothill
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing up in competition, Boulder City High School’s flag football team fell to Foothill 33-18 on Jan. 5.

(Photo courtesy Brian Bradshaw) Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program came away ...
Holiday tourney test girls’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing in the Green Valley Holiday Tournament during the winter break, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team finished with a 2-2 record.