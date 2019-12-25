State titles, playoffs highlight 2019 athletics

This past year saw some significant achievements at the state level for Boulder City High School athletics.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Rising up for a vicious kill, Boulder City High School junior Kamry Bailey earns a point against South Tahoe in the 3A state semifinals at Faith Lutheran High School on Nov. 15. The team won the game 25-6, 25-14, 25-17 and went on to capture its third consecutive state title.

Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School seniors Boen Huxford, left, and Preston Jorgensen won the state doubles tennis championship for the third year in a row.

(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Boulder City High School senior Sydney Krumm is seen Oct. 16 before the 3A Southern regional golf tournament Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. She placed third individually at the tourney and third overall at the state tournament.

(Amy Wagner) Members of Boulder City High School's girls swim team celebrate winning the regional title May 9 at UNLV before going on to win the state championship for the seventh consecutive year.

With the new year starting Wednesday, here is a look back at some of the biggest high school sports stories of 2019.

Baseball

The Eagles made it to the state tournament but lost to Truckee High School and Churchill County High School before reaching the finals.

“We had a good run, but we ran out of gas,” said coach Ed McMann. “We played from behind a lot this season and you can only be the comeback kids for so long. We’ll learn from this experience and be better because of it.”

Basketball

The girls basketball team played in the 3A state tournaments and lost in the semifinal round to Churchill County with a score of 43-25.

The BCHS boys team lost in the semifinal round of the regional tournament Feb. 23 to Mojave High School with a score of 67-66.

Football

The football team advanced to the 3A classification state playoffs and won its first round game for the second year in a row but lost 18-7 to Cheyenne High School in the second round.

The Eagles ended the season with an 8-3 record.

Girls cross-country

The girls cross-country team placed third in the 3A state championship at San Rafael Park in Reno on Nov. 9.

Sophomore Mary Henderson led the pack, finishing fourth with a time of 20:32.

Girls golf

The BCHS girls golf team finished third in the 3A state meet at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Oct. 22.

Finishing their high school careers, Sydney Krumm placed third with an overall score of 180, while Makaela Perkins finished seventh with a score of 188.

Girls soccer

The BCHS girls soccer team made it the 3A state tournament, its first appearance since 2011, but lost before making it to the finals. The team lost 2-1 to Truckee on Nov. 15 at Wooster High School in Reno.

Despite the loss, the Lady Eagles set a school wins record (17) for a single season.

Girls volleyball

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team won its third consecutive 3A state championship Nov. 16 by defeating Truckee High School 3-0.

The Lady Eagles finished the regular season 12-0 in 3A play and finished 41-5 on the year. Their only losses were to 4A state champion Bishop Gorman and some out-of-state opponents.

Tennis

The BCHS boys tennis team continued its dynasty by defeating The Meadows 10-7 and earning its third straight 3A state championship.

Falling just short of matching the boys’ efforts, the Lady Eagles fell to The Meadows 10-6 in the championship game, finishing as the 3A state runner-up.

The doubles tandems of seniors Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen and Olivia Mikkelson and Tegan Pappas also earned state championship titles.

Winning their second consecutive doubles title, Huxford and Jorgensen defeated Travis Lee and Juan Vasquez of South Tahoe 6-1, 6-2.

Mikkelson and Pappas defeated Ashley Hofflander and Peyton Barsel 6-3, 6-3 to become the Lady Eagles’ first individual champions.

Swimming

The girls swim team captured its seventh consecutive 3A state championship May 18 at the Carson Aquatic Center in Carson City.

The Lady Eagles finished with an overall team score of 146 points, edging second-place finisher Truckee High School (135).

The boys swim team finished as the state runner-up for the second season in a row.

Wrestling

On Feb. 9, Jimmy Dunagan and Ryan Vanario became the first Eagles to claim individual wrestling titles since Brandon Foster’s 2013 win, ending the school’s state championship drought.

The team finished third at the 3A state meet in Winnemucca. Dunagan was first in the 195-pound division and Vanario won the 220-pound class.