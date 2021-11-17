57°F
State match primes girls for next season

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 17, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt, seen scoring a goal in the first round of the 3A Southern Regional playoffs Nov. 2, was the Lady Eagles' top scorer this season, with 27 goals.

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell in the state semifinals to South Tahoe on Friday, Nov. 12, at Pahrump Valley High School.

Losing to the Vikings 1-0 in a heated battle, the Lady Eagles finished their season with a 14-4-1 record.

“The last two games were real dog fights and barn burners and sometimes even with the best preparation and determination, sometimes the games end the way they end,” said girls head coach Arnold Oeland. “Win or lose our girls can rest well knowing they did put in the work, they fought hard and in our hearts that’s a win.”

This was their second consecutive season reaching the 3A state tournament, previously qualifying in 2019.

“Back-to-back state tournament appearances means we are doing something right,” Oeland said. “It’s a metric that can’t be ignored. We just need to work harder to finally get over the top and win a championship. I still believe the talent pool that we have is graced with great players and we will secure a state title.”

Featuring a team primed for another run at a title next season, the Lady Eagles’ main contributors will be back next season, now with some state tournament experience.

During the season, junior Bree Leavitt led the team with 27 goals. Freshman Makayla Nelson added 18 goals. Sophomore Natasha Oeland and freshman Abby Byington each scored 13 goals.

Junior Miranda Williams dished out nine assists, with six goals.

“The experience of making it to state was good for our younger athletes,” Arnold Oeland said. “Baptism by fire will strengthen them for their coming performances.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

