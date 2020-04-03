Spring sports state championships canceled

All spring sports championships have been canceled by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

All spring sports championships have been canceled by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

The group, which regulates athletic activities in the state, made the announcement Thursday, April 1, in response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay at home directive. On March 31, Sisolak ordered people to stay at home and all nonessential businesses to remain closed through April 30.

Schools will remain closed until at least May 1, instead of April 16 as originally planned, putting high school athletics further in jeopardy.

Should the stay at home directive end April 30, the NIAA will allow teams to begin practicing May 1, with regional tournaments for all sports starting May 7 or 8 to conclude the season.

NIAA member schools in California — Coleville, Needles, North Tahoe, South Tahoe and Truckee — have all closed for the remainder of the school year, canceling all athletic competition.