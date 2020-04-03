62°F
Spring sports state championships canceled

By Boulder City Review
April 3, 2020 - 8:11 am
 

All spring sports championships have been canceled by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

The group, which regulates athletic activities in the state, made the announcement Thursday, April 1, in response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay at home directive. On March 31, Sisolak ordered people to stay at home and all nonessential businesses to remain closed through April 30.

Schools will remain closed until at least May 1, instead of April 16 as originally planned, putting high school athletics further in jeopardy.

Should the stay at home directive end April 30, the NIAA will allow teams to begin practicing May 1, with regional tournaments for all sports starting May 7 or 8 to conclude the season.

NIAA member schools in California — Coleville, Needles, North Tahoe, South Tahoe and Truckee — have all closed for the remainder of the school year, canceling all athletic competition.

A talented pool of pitchers such as senior Jonathan Neal, seen in action March 9, should benefi ...
Modified schedule for spring sports planned
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The spring sports season for high school sports remains in suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethan Speaker, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named to the All-Southern Nevada boys ...
Speaker tops Eagles’ postseason accolades
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ethan Speaker, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball star, was named to the All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team after establishing himself not only as the top player in the 3A classification, but one of the best in Nevada.

Boulder City High School senior guard Keely Alexander, seen in action Jan. 14, was named to the ...
Five Lady Eagles honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Senior guard Keely Alexander, who had a breakout season for Boulder City High School girls basketball team, was named to the 3A all-state first-team for her efforts in guiding the Lady Eagles to a 17-9 record.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Whalen Field, as seen on Monday, March 16, where Bo ...
Suspension of sports leaves teams in limbo for remainder of season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On March 12, members of Boulder City High School’s baseball team were packing their bags en route to a 3A contest at Mojave High School when head coach Ed McCann received news that the game had been canceled. Now, because of the pandemic known as COVID-19, their season, along with every sports program in the state, has been put on hold.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Randy Miller, seen batting Mar ...
Roundup: Eagles’ bats explode
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking a one-run game into the top of the fifth, Boulder City High School’s baseball team exploded for 15 runs in the final two innings against Valley on March 11, routing the Vikings 16-1.

Many members of last year's championship girls swim team from Boulder City High School are retu ...
Swimmers show signs of repeated success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning as seven-time defending 3A state champions, Boulder City High School’s girls swimming team will have a target on its back this season.

(Mark Misuraca) Boulder City High School sophomore Mary Henderson, second from left, led of 4x8 ...
Young track teams show promise at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished third at the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational on Friday, getting off to a strong start this season.

Boulder City High School head boys volleyball coach Rachelle Huxford, who was named the 3A coac ...
Boys volleyball team looks for redemption
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The boys volleyball team from Boulder City High School is looking for redemption this season after finishing last season a game away from the 3A state title game.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, picked ...
Roundup: Baseball team routs Del Sol
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed Del Sol 15-0 at home on Monday, March 9.